Keshav Maharaj ruled out of second Test against Zimbabwe with groin strain 

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) South Africa's stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj has been ruled out of the second Test against Zimbabwe due to a groin strain, Cricket South Africa said on Monday.

Maharaj, who was captain for the Zimbabwe series following the unavailability of full-time regular Test skipper Temba Bavuma, sustained the injury while batting on day three of the first Test on Monday.

"The captain for the series sustained the injury while batting on day three of the first Test on Monday. He will return home for further assessment to determine the extent of the injury," Cricker South Africa said in a statement.

"Senuran Muthusamy has been named as his replacement, while all-rounder Wiaan Mulder will lead the side in the second Test, which begins on Saturday," it further said.

Meanwhile, South Africa have also released Lungi Ngidi from the squad in order to give the pacers from the opening Test another opportunity to make an impression.

"Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, who was set to join the squad on Wednesday, has been released to give the seamers who impressed in the first Test another opportunity to build on their performances," it added.

The World Test Championship winners South Africa were in terrific form against Zimbabwe in the first Test, with centuries for Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Corbin Bosch and Wiaan Mulder, and Codi Yusuf, Maharaj, Mulder and Bosch sitting among wickets. The Proteas defeated Chevrons by a massive margin of 328 runs.

The second Test will also be played at Bulawayo stating from July 6.

South Africa Squad for the second Test:

Wiaan Mulder (c), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Lesego Senokwane, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne and Codi Yusuf.

