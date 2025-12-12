Keshav Maharaj named Pretoria Capitals captain ahead of SA20 Season 4

Pretoria, Dec 12 (IANS) South Africa’s left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has been named as captain of Pretoria Capitals for the upcoming SA20 season four, the franchise said on Friday.

Maharaj, who led Durban Super Giants in the previous edition of the competition, will take over from Rilee Rossouw at the Capitals.

"One of South Africa’s most experienced and respected leaders, Maharaj brings a wealth of international pedigree across formats, along with a proven track record of guiding teams with composure, clarity and intent.

"Having captained South Africa in white-ball cricket and served as a senior figure within the national setup for several years, Maharaj’s leadership experience, tactical understanding and consistency make him an invaluable addition in this role. His presence strengthens the balance and direction of the Pretoria Capitals squad as the team heads into the new season,” said the franchise in a release.

Pretoria Capitals will enter the upcoming SA20 season with a new look coaching staff as well – former India captain Sourav Ganguly will be taking charge as the head coach and will be assisted by former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock.

The Capitals were the most active franchise at the September auction, armed with the biggest purse of 32.5 million rand and 16 slots to fill. They broke the SA20 pay record by splurging 16.5 million rand on big-hitting batter Dewald Brevis and also secured Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Craig Overton, Saqib Mahmood and Codi Yusuf.

Andre Russell, who recently quit IPL as a player and has now transitioned as a power coach for Kolkata Knight Riders, was added as a wild card signing, while Will Jacks and Sherfane Rutherford were retained ahead of the auction.

The franchise has endured mixed fortunes in the league so far. After topping the group stage in the inaugural season before losing the final to Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Capitals finished fifth in the next two seasons and missed the bus for the playoffs.

The new SA20 season begins on December 26 with MI Cape Town facing Durban’s Super Giants. Capitals will open their campaign on the following day against Joburg Super Kings, with the final scheduled to be played on January 25, 2026.

