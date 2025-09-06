Kellaway keen to use learnings from previous trips on upcoming ‘A’ tour to India

Melbourne, Sep 6 (IANS) Young batter Campbell Kellaway said he is keen to use learnings from previous trips in India when he comes to the country for the upcoming two four-day matches as a member of Australia ‘A’ team in Lucknow.

Kellaway is likely to partner incumbent Test opener Sam Konstas at the top of the order for Australia ‘A’, with the George Bailey-led selection committee keeping an eye on grooming players for future sub-continental tours, including the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India in early 2027.

Apart from a pre-season camp with his state side, Victoria, Kellaway had been on a two-week training camp along with 12 other Australian players at the MRF Academy in Chennai in July-August this year, a trip which he also made in 2023. "For me, it's just looking to start the season well for the Vics and also over in Lucknow in the Aussie A games, enjoy the challenges that brings and just see what happens."

"Getting to play some cricket in India is pretty cool. I was just over there (in July-August) for the MRF Academy and just to play in those conditions is completely foreign to what we get here in Shield and one-day cricket in Australia. Any chance I can get to get over there and experience that is a good thing for my cricket," Kellaway was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au on Saturday.

Lucknow’s BRSABV Ekana Stadium has hosted only one Test match, where spinners took 25 out of 31 wickets, which means spin will be a huge challenge for Kellaway. "The second time going (to the MRF Academy), I kind of knew what to expect, what the wickets would be like and how I could adapt my game to spinning conditions."

"It was some nice prep for the cricket we've got coming up in Lucknow. I've got a bit more of a plan of how I want to bat on turning tracks and it's just about putting that into place," he added.

