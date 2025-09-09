Kean inspires Italy in thriller, Kosovo stun Sweden in FIFA World Cup qualifiers

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Gennaro Gattuso continued his excellent start as Italy coach as Moise Kean scored twice in an epic 5-4 victory against Israel in the European Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to move second in Group I.

Italy edged a pulsating game to make it six points from a possible six under Gennaro Gattuso. A sliding Manuel Locatelli inadvertently put Israel ahead in Debrecen but, after he’d hit the bar at the other end, Moise Kean equalised.

Following exquisite footwork from Manor Solomon, Dor Peretz rammed the ball into the top corner to restore Israel’s advantage, only for Kean to level again. Matteo Politano stylishly volleyed Italy in front after a glorious flick from Mateo Retegui, before Giacomo Raspadori’s canny, close-range finish, FIFA reports.

Another own-goal, this time from Alessandro Bastoni, reduced the deficit, and Peretz restored parity following a splendidly-worked free-kick. With time almost up, however, Sandro Tonali curler home a dramatic winner from outside the box.

Meanwhile, Kosovo secured just their second-ever FIFA World Cup qualifying victory with a 2-0 victory over Sweden in Group B.

Kosovo stunned Sweden in Ljubljana to storm on to three points from two outings and leave their opponents on one.

Both goals were from lightning, box-to-box counter attacks. Fortune favoured them with the first, with Elvis Rexhbecaj’s shot coming back off goalkeeper Robin Olsen, hitting him and going in. Vedat Muriqi got the second following neat play from Albion Rrahmani.

Franco Foda’s side defended resolutely in the second half, with Ilir Krasniqi nullifying Viktor Gyokeres. Kosovo substitute Lindon Emerllahu saw red for a second bookable offence late on, but Sweden were unable to capitalise.

There were also victories for Switzerland, Denmark, Croatia, Scotland and Faroe Islands on an enthralling day of UEFA qualifying.

Breel Embolo continued his fine goalscoring form as Switzerland surged to the top of the table with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Slovenia in Ground B.

Mikkel Damsgaard and Andreas Christensen scored eye-catching goals to help Denmark claim a first Group C victory, Rasmus Hojlund rounding off a 3-0 win in Greece.

Kristijan Jakic scored a wonder goal as Croatia dispatched 10-man Montenegro 4-0 to overtake Czechia on top of the table on goal difference.

Scotland claimed their first win of these qualifiers with a 2-0 victory over Belarus in Group C.

The Faroe Islands completed a double over Gibraltar with a 1-0 victory at Europa Point Stadium.

