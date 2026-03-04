Karnataka trio make it to Indian squad for ITF Asia U-14 Development Championship Finals in Colombo

Bengaluru, March 4 (IANS) Three rising stars from Karnataka will represent India at the upcoming ITF Asia 14 & Under Development Championship 2026 Finals, set to be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from March 29 to April 10.

Read More

The continental tournament is regarded as the highest level of competition in the Asian junior circuit for the Under-14 category and brings together some of the region’s most promising young talents. In a significant boost for Karnataka tennis, three of the four places in the Indian squad have gone to players from the state.

Srishti Kiran and Padmapriya Ramesh Kumar have been selected in the girls’ category, while Puneeth Manohar will feature in the boys’ line-up. Punjab’s Taanish Nanda completes the four-member Indian contingent for the prestigious event.

The selections underline Karnataka’s growing stature as a stronghold of junior tennis development in the country. Over the past few years, the state has invested heavily in grassroots programmes and competitive exposure, helping young players transition smoothly to the national stage.

Sunil Yajaman, joint secretary of the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA), lauded the trio for their achievement, saying, “I want to congratulate Srishti, Padmapriya and Puneeth on this outstanding achievement. It is a moment of immense pride for Karnataka to see our young stars earn their place on the national team through sheer discipline and hard work. Their success is a testament to the competitive ecosystem we have built in the state. I would also like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to their coach and parents, whose constant guidance, sacrifice and unwavering support is paramount. We are confident they will represent India with great determination and distinction in Colombo.”

With strong representation from Karnataka, expectations will be high as India looks to make a mark at the championship in Colombo.

--IANS

vi/