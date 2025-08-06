Kanpur Warriors joins Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League as new franchise

Kanpur, Aug 6 (IANS) Kanpur Warriors have joined Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) as its new franchise ahead of the second season.

Conceptualised, owned, and operated by SJ Uplift Kabaddi, UPKL continues to expand into kabaddi-strong belts across the state. With Kanpur’s long-standing kabaddi heritage, vibrant youth circuits, and growing appetite for competitive sport, Kanpur Warriors’ addition marks a strategic milestone in the league’s mission to deepen inclusivity and unearth local heroes.

The team owned and operated by BA Sports Club LLP, and led by entrepreneur Bhumika Vora, marks a major push to bring kabaddi into the cultural spotlight of one of Uttar Pradesh’s most passionate cities.

Talking about the announcement, Sambhav Jain, director and founder of SJ Uplift Kabaddi, said, “UPKL was always envisioned as a launchpad for grassroots athletes, transforming kabaddi from a gully sport into a structured professional ecosystem. Following the extraordinary success of Season 1, welcoming new cities like Kanpur is not just growth; it is our evolution. Kanpur’s inclusion strengthens our vision to build a tiered ladder for athletes: from local leagues to UPKL and eventually national and global stages.”

As a key pillar in UPKL’s expansion, Kanpur signals a bold push to transform traditional kabaddi heartlands into high-performance hubs fuelled by ambition and pride.

Bhumika Vora, owner of Kanpur Warriors, said, “Kanpur is a city full of fire, heritage, and under-represented talent, and with Kanpur Warriors, we now have a platform to showcase, build, and grow. Through UPKL, we aim to break stereotypes, back our youth, and place kabaddi at the center of Kanpur’s sporting identity. The name ‘Warriors’ reflects not just athletic grit, but the spirit of our people. We are building a platform where kabaddi is a sport of choice, not just an alternative.”

UPKL’s inaugural season reached over 30 million TV viewers as per BARC India and generated 300+ million digital impressions, driven largely by audiences from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

--IANS

bc/