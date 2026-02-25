Kalaburagi to host its biggest women’s international tennis tournament as ITF W35 kicks off next week

Bengaluru, Feb 25 (IANS) Kalaburagi will host its largest international women’s tennis tournament, the ITF W35 Kalaburagi, from March 1 to 8, 2026, at the Chandrashekar Patil Stadium. This USD 30,000 event, part of the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour overseen by the International Tennis Federation, will be the city’s inaugural ITF W35-level women’s professional tournament.

The tournament will include a 32-player singles main draw, starting after a 32-player qualifying round beginning on 1 March, plus a 16-team doubles draw. Main draw matches will begin on 3 March. As an ITF W35-category event, it provides valuable ranking points and a crucial opportunity for players aiming to advance to higher-tier competitions, such as the WTA Tour.

The event has drawn a competitive international lineup from 11 countries, featuring Thailand's Achisa Chanta (WR 443) and the Netherlands' Jasmijn Gimbrere (WR 431).

The singles main draw highlights a strong Indian presence, led by rising star Vaishnavi Adkar. She recently rose to India’s No. 2 ranking and made history at last week’s KPB Trust ITF Women’s Open W100 in Bengaluru by becoming the first Indian woman since Sania Mirza in 2009 to reach an ITF W100-level or higher singles final. Also competing are Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and Ankita Raina, who both performed impressively last week in Bengaluru. The main draw also includes Zeel Desai, Akanksha Dileep Nitture, Shruti Ahlawat, and Sonal Patil.

Karnataka has shown it can host top international tournaments such as the Davis Cup Qualifiers, Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs, Bengaluru Open ATP 125 Challenger, and the KPB Trust ITF Women’s Open (W100), the country’s premier women’s ITF event. The ITFW35 Kalaburagi is the newest addition to the state’s roster of world-class tennis competitions.

Speaking about the tournament, Priyank Kharge, Minister for IT BT & RDPR, Govt. of Karnataka, District Incharge Minister and Sr. Vice President, Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) said, “Hosting the W35 in Kalaburagi is an important step in expanding access to international-level competition within the state. This tournament provides players with valuable Ranking points and exposure, while giving young athletes in the region the opportunity to witness professional tennis up close. We believe events like this play a crucial role in strengthening the competitive structure in India and inspiring the next generation to pursue the sport with greater confidence and ambition. Such events at Kalaburagi earlier have been embraced by the city of Kalaburagi and inspired many youngsters to take up sports. I’m sure the players would have a good experience in the historical city of Kalaburagi. The Kalaburagi District Administration, headed by Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum has made elaborate arrangements for this event with help from KSLTA. This is another step towards making Karnataka, the Tennis destination in the country.”

Kalaburagi’s inclusion in the 2026 ITF calendar highlights India’s ongoing development in international women’s tennis. The city previously hosted ITF Women’s USD 10,000 events in 2012 and two consecutive tournaments in 2015. The upcoming W35 event represents a considerable rise in category and prize money, strengthening Kalaburagi’s spot in the global women’s tennis scene.

