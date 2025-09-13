Kadal Kondattam 2025: Tamil Nadu athletes dominate Day 1 of India’s premier ocean sports festival

Tuticorin (TN), Sep 14 (IANS) Athletes from host Tamil Nadu dominated the opening day of Kadal Kondattam, India’s premier ocean sports festival, with a clean sweep across all categories in Kayaking and Stand-up Paddling.

On Day 1 of the event originally scheduled to begin on September 12 but had to be postponed due to erratic weather and rough sea conditions, Tamil Nadu athletes clinched a total of 21 medals across Sub-junior, Senior, U-18 Boys, Girls Senior, and Open Men’s categories in Kayaking, as well as Amateur Standing Position Men and Girls Senior categories in Stand-up Paddling.

The three-day festival is being organised by Aqua Outback, under the leadership of former National Kiteboarding Champion Arjun Motha, with support from Tamil Nadu Tourism and the Government of Tamil Nadu, at the pristine Muthu Nagar beach, Tuticorin.

While competitions could not take place on the first scheduled day due to adverse weather, athletes engaged in practice sessions, demonstration races, and spectacular giant kite displays. Callisthenics and Strength Workshops also drew enthusiastic participation.

Kayaking

In Kayaking, the Sub-junior Boys’ category saw Anto Amirthan, Niranth, and Michael Rithik secure the gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively. In the Senior Men category, Manikandan M, Karuppasamy M, and Muthu R. claimed the top three spots. The U-18 Boys’ event was dominated by Ragul, who won gold, followed by Thangasamy with silver, while Anto Amirthan bagged bronze, completing his double medal tally. In the Girls’ Senior category, local favourite Anaina (Aqua Outback) clinched gold, while Vijaya Lakshmi and Priya Dharshini took silver and bronze respectively. In the Men’s Open, Ragul, Thangasamy, and Kanna finished first, second, and third.

Stan-up Paddling

In Stand-up Paddling, the Amateur Standing Men’s category was swept by Manikandan M, Karuppasamy M, and Muthu R, who repeated their podium finishes from Kayaking. In the Girls’ Open category, Vijaya Lakshmi, Priya Dharshini, and Anaina also secured gold, silver, and bronze, marking doubles for all three athletes.

The day also witnessed heats in Kiteboarding, where Arjun, Dylan, Karuppasamy, and Chitresh advanced to the finals, scheduled for tomorrow.

Beyond the sporting action, Kadal Kondattam 2025 is designed to have a transformative impact on the local economy and coastal communities. The festival is promoting tourism, creating new livelihood opportunities, and actively involving the fishermen community of Tamil Nadu in the ocean sports ecosystem. It also serves as a platform for raising awareness about ocean conservation and sustainable coastal living.”

--IANS

bsk/