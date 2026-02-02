'Kabaddi Champions League powering state's sporting spirit,' says Haryana Sports Min Gaurav Gautam

Sonipat, Feb 2 (IANS) Haryana’s Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam appreciated the Kabaddi Champions League’s efforts in promoting kabaddi at a professional level while staying true to its grassroots ethos.

Gautam attended Kabaddi Champions League matches and witnessed the high-octane action, passion and competitive intensity that define the tournament.

Interacting with players, team officials and fans at the venue, the Sports Minister praised the athletes for their fighting spirit and discipline, noting that kabaddi continues to be one of Haryana’s strongest sporting identities.

“Kabaddi is in the DNA of Haryana,” he said. “The Kabaddi Champions League is doing commendable work by providing a structured and competitive platform for our young players. Leagues like this not only polish talent but also motivate athletes from villages and small towns to pursue sports with confidence and pride.”

Haryana Sports Minister also highlighted the importance of such initiatives in strengthening Haryana’s position as a powerhouse of Indian sports, adding that professional leagues play a vital role in bridging grassroots talent with national and international opportunities.

His visit further underlined the growing stature of the Kabaddi Champions League, as the tournament continues to attract support from the sporting fraternity and government alike, reinforcing its mission of nurturing talent and celebrating India’s indigenous sport.

The witnessed the thrilling mix of drama and dominance as Hisar Heroes stunned Karnal Kings in a last-raid thriller, while Rohtak Royals produced a commanding performance against Gurugram Gurus, making it a memorable day highlighted by standout displays from Ashu Malik and Himanshu.

Hisar Heroes delivered one of the most gripping matches of the season, edging past Karnal Kings 41–39 to hand the Kings their first defeat of the league.

Rohtak Royals overpowered Gurugram Gurus 44–32, riding on a powerful start and a disciplined defensive display.

