Jyothi Yarraji suffers knee injury, puts 2025 season on hold

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) Indian hurdler Jyothi Yarraji has disclosed that she sustained a knee injury during training, causing a halt to her 2025 season.

The 25-year-old athlete also mentioned that she is evaluating the situation with her medical team and will proceed with her recovery based on their guidance.

"Due to an unfortunate injury to my knee during training a few days back, I've had to put a pause on my season. I'm working with my medical team to assess my options and make a decision on the way forward," Jyothi shared on her Instagram.

"Injuries are part of an athlete's journey. I'm viewing this as just another hurdle I'm going to overcome soon with all your support and blessings, I'll be back stronger," she added.

Jyothi, who broke the national record in the women's 100m hurdles of 12.96 at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea in May, won the women's 100m hurdles race in the Taiwan Open international athletics competition last month.

National record holder Yarraji clocked 12.99 seconds to pocket the gold at the Taipei Municipal Stadium. Her national record stands at 12.78 seconds.

This is the second injury setback for the star hurdler. In April, just weeks before the Federation Cup in Kochi, Yarraji suffered an unexpected hamstring injury that forced her to miss crucial training sessions. Despite the setback, she managed to clock 13.23 seconds to win the women’s 100m hurdles in Kochi.

She began the 2025 athletics season with a bang, breaking the 60m indoor hurdles record at the Meeting de Nantes Métropole in France, eclipsing her own record of by just under a tenth. She also won gold medals in hurdles and the women's 200m event at the National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand.

This recent knee injury is a worrying development, as Yarraji has yet to qualify for the 2025 World Athletics Championships scheduled to take place in Tokyo this September.

--IANS

bc/