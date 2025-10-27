Juventus sack head coach Igor Tudor amid poor run of form

Turin, Oct 27 (IANS) Juventus have parted ways with head coach Igor Tudor after an eight-match winless run across all competitions, the Serie A club announced on Monday.

“Juventus FC announces that it has today relieved Igor Tudor of his duties as head coach of the Men's First Team, along with his staff consisting of Ivan Javorcic, Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci,” the Italian club said in a statement.

Sunday’s defeat to Lazio marked the team’s third consecutive loss across all competitions.

Croatian manager Tudor, who took charge of Juventus in March as Thiago Motta's replacement, was the club’s first foreign coach since Didier Deschamps in the 2006–07 season, and has been dismissed following a poor run of results. Tudor had guided Juventus to a fourth-place finish in Serie A last season, securing Champions League qualification, but the team’s form deteriorated sharply in recent weeks.

After winning their opening three league fixtures, Juventus went on a frustrating stretch, drawing five consecutive matches across all competitions before suffering three straight defeats to Como, Real Madrid, and Lazio.

"The club thanks Igor Tudor and his entire staff for their professionalism and dedication over the past few months and wishes them all the best for their professional future," the Italian club added.

The club also confirmed that Massimo Brambilla has been appointed as interim head coach of the men’s first team and will take charge on the sidelines for Wednesday evening’s match against Udinese.

Juventus, currently, sit eighth in Serie A with three wins and as many draws. Juventus are placed 25th in the Champions League group stage standings after recording one loss and two draws in their first three matches.

--IANS

ab/