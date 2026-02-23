Judoka Rohit Majgul secures qualification for CWG & Asian Games 2026

Ahmedabad, Feb 23 (IANS) Gujarat’s rising judoka Rohit Majgul (-66kg) secured qualification for both the Commonwealth Games 2026 and the Asian Games 2026 after a stellar performance at the Judo Selection Trials in New Delhi.

Read More

In the best-of-three finals at the national judo trials, Majgul faced Haryana’s Garvit in a tense showdown. The decisive bout went into golden score, where Majgul executed a brilliant O-goshi to score a waza-ari and clinched victory.

The 23rd Commonwealth Games are scheduled to take place in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23 to August 2, while the Asian Games 2026 are scheduled to take place in Aichi–Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 onwards.

Post his victory, Majgul said, “Qualifying for the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games is a dream come true for me. Every bout at the trials tested my limits, but I trusted my training and my coaches to guide me. This victory is not just mine—it’s a reflection of the hard work and support of the Vijayi Bharat Foundation.”

Hailing from a small tribal village, Talala in Gir Somnath district in Gujarat, Majgul trains at Vijayi Bharat Foundation. His dominance is no flash in the pan as he has also remained undefeated in the last two Senior Nationals, further proving his consistency and technical mastery.

Under the guidance of VBF’s coaches and support staff, Rohit’s composure, finesse, and competitive spirit have shone through, reflecting both his individual excellence and the strength of the foundation’s training systems.

Guided by VBF’s dedicated coaching staff, Majgul’s success highlights the strength of the foundation’s training ecosystem. His achievement adds to Gujarat’s growing presence in Indian judo and marks a proud moment for the state’s sporting community.

Indian judokas have clinched four bronze medals through Sandeep Byala (men’s -65kg), Cawas Billimoria (men’s -95kg), Shyam Singh Gurjar (men’s +95kg) and Bannu Singh (men’s open weight) in the first Asian Games held in New Delhi in 1951.

At the 1994 Asian Games in Hiroshima, Poonam Chopra won the bronze medal in the women’s -56kg event. She is the only Indian woman to win a judo medal at a continental event. It is also India’s last medal in judo at the Asian Games.

--IANS

bc/bsk/