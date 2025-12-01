Jr Women’s World Cup: India begin their campaign with a resounding 13-0 victory over Namibia

Santiago (Chile), Dec 1 (IANS) The Indian junior women’s hockey team began its campaign in the FIH Junior Women’s World Cup with a comprehensive 13-0 win against Namibia at the Centro Deportivo de Hockey Césped, Estadio Nacional in Santiago on Monday.

Hina Bano (35’, 35’, 45’) and Kanika Siwach (12’, 30’, 45’) scored hat-tricks, while Sakshi Rana (10’, 23’) bagged a brace. Binima Dhan (14’), Sonam (14’), Sakshi Shukla (27’), Ishika (36’), and Manisha (60’) also got on the scoresheet. With this win, India climbed to the top of the table.

India sprang into action from the start, registering their first shot on target and forcing a save out of the Namibia keeper in the opening thirty seconds of this contest. They remained on the front foot in search of a goal, earning a Penalty Corner with close to six minutes to go in the first quarter.

They eventually made the early pressure count and bagged four goals in as many minutes to take control of the game. Sakshi Rana (10’) opened the scoring with a brilliant reverse flick, and Kanika Siwach (12’) soon doubled their lead with a powerful finish. Binima Dhan (14’) added a third with a sharp run and finish, while Sonam (14’) scored a fourth after some neat interplay in the buildup, giving India a 4-0 lead after the opening fifteen minutes.

With a healthy lead, India continued to dominate as Sakshi Rana (23’) scored her second with a superb run that was finished off with a thunderous strike. Namibia showed some aggression to look for an opening, but were constantly kept at bay by the Indian midfielders' dominating position. India then added a sixth as Sakshi Shukla (27’) converted her dragflick from a Penalty Corner. Kanika Siwach (30’) also scored her second goal at the stroke of half-time, extending India’s lead to 7-0.

India were firmly in control and continued to stay on top to open the second half. Hina Bano (35’) scored her first goal in the tournament with a ferocious strike into the top corner. She soon added another within a minute, capitalising on a loose restart from Namibia. Ishika (36’) added a tenth after a rebound fell her way from a Penalty Corner, further cementing India’s supremacy.

Another favourable deflection from a Penalty Corner fell Hina Bano’s way (45’) as she completed her hat-trick. Kanika Siwach (45’) also registered her third goal from a Penalty Corner, establishing a 12-0 lead for India after three quarters.

Having made a few changes to begin the final quarter, India continued to create chances with their bench getting an opportunity to make their mark. Namibia fought hard in what seemed like what would be a goalless fourth quarter. However, Manisha (60’) got herself on the scoresheet from Penalty Corner, completing a 13-0 route for India in their opening game.

India will next play Germany on December 3 at 1945 hours IST.

