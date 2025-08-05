Jr Women's Hockey Nationals: MP, Haryana, Jharkhand and Odisha register wins on Day 5

Kakinada, Aug 5 (IANS) Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Jharkhand, and the Hockey Association of Odisha registered victories in their respective Division 'A' pool matches at the Junior Women National Championship here on Tuesday.

In the first Division 'A' match, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Chandigarh 5-0, with Sharma Krishna (36', 45') scoring two goals for her team, while Kajal (29'), Aayushi Patel (50'), and Annu (58') scored a goal each.

In the next match, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Bengal 7-1, with Kirty (38', 47', 56') scoring a hat-trick, Kajal (10', 13') scoring two goals, and captain Khasa Shashi (28') and Pooja Malik (40') scoring a goal each for Hockey Haryana. The lone goal for Hockey Bengal was scored by Lalpeksangi (44').

The second-last match of the day saw Hockey Jharkhand defeat Hockey Karnataka 2-0 in a closely contested match. While both teams were neck and neck until halftime, Roshni Aind (44') scored Hockey Jharkhand's first goal in the closing minutes of the 3rd quarter, followed by a goal by Saroj Kumari (58') in the final minutes of the match that sealed the deal for their team.

The final match of the day saw Hockey Association of Odisha defeat Hockey Andhra Pradesh 3-1, with Surekha Bahala (13'), Karuna Minz (21'), and Drupati Naik (56') scoring for Hockey Association of Odisha, while Neharika Toppo (52') was the lone scorer for Hockey Andhra Pradesh.

In the final two league matches of Division 'B', Hockey Uttarakhand defeated Le Puducherry Hockey in a dominating performance, followed by Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu drawing against Delhi.

The first match saw Hockey Uttarakhand defeat Le Puducherry Hockey 11-0, with Hockey Uttarakhand's Aarti (32', 36', 44', 53') scoring four goals, Raeen Kehkasha Ali (3', 36') and Jyoti Mahara (49', 54') scoring two goals each, and Ankita Mishra (50'), Pooja Kalura (9'), and captain Saloni Pilkhwal (18') scoring one goal each.

In the next match, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu drew 3-3 with Delhi, with Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu captain Kaviya V (25', 44') scoring two goals and teammate Mumanja R (21') scoring the third goal for her team. Meanwhile, Nisha (33'), Dipika (54'), and captain Subham (51') scored a goal each for Delhi.

