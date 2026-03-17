Jordan Hermann ruled out of remainder of NZ T20Is

Hamilton, March 17 (IANS) South Africa batter Jordan Hermann has been ruled out of the remaining matches in the five-game T20I series against New Zealand due to a right hamstring injury.

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In what was his maiden T20I for South Africa, Hermann injured himself while fielding during Sunday's series opener at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, preventing him from continuing in the match. Scans confirmed a grade two tear. The Proteas, however, are yet to name a replacement for Hermann.

“Jordan Hermann has been ruled out of the remainder of the five-match T20 International (T20I) series against New Zealand with a right hamstring injury. The left-hander sustained the injury while fielding in his debut match on Sunday at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui and subsequently left the field without returning to open the batting. Scans later confirmed a grade two tear. A replacement has not been named,” Cricket South Africa said while confirming the development via X.

The visitors are currently leading the five-match series 1-2, having clinched a dominating victory against the T20 World Cup finalists in the series opener. South Africa produced a clinical all-round display to defeat New Zealand by seven wickets in the opening T20I.

After opting to bat, the BlackCaps suffered an early collapse as Gerald Coetzee struck twice in the opening overs, removing Devon Conway and Tom Latham. Ottneil Baartman added further damage with two quick wickets, while a run-out left the hosts struggling at 35/5 in the powerplay. Mitchell Santner (15) and James Neesham (26) offered brief resistance, but debutant Nqobani Mokoena impressed with three wickets as New Zealand were bowled out for just 91 in 14.3 overs.

Chasing 92, South Africa lost a couple of early wickets, but Connor Esterhuizen anchored the innings with a steady 35* off 44 balls. Despite some tight bowling from Santner and Cole McConchie, the target was never threatening. Esterhuizen, supported by Dian Forrester (15), guided the chase calmly before sealing victory with a six, as South Africa reached 92/3 in 16.4 overs.

The second T20I will take place at Seddon Park on Tuesday.

--IANS

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