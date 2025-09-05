John Stones withdraws from England squad as precautionary measure

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) John Stones has withdrawn from the England squad as a precautionary measure. The City defender, in his tenth season with the Club, has featured in all three of Man City's Premier League fixtures so far.

He was selected for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia. England boss Thomas Tuchel revealed the news at his press conference.

“Unfortunately, John Stones [has] just left. He came with minor muscle issues to camp and didn’t progress the way we thought and hoped he would so he left camp this morning because we will not take the risk against Andorra and also unfortunately against Serbia.”

Stones' withdrawal is the latest change for the Three Lions after AC Milan’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Bayer Leverkusen’s Jarell Quansah were added to England’s senior squad.

The pair arrived at St. George’s Park on Tuesday as part of Thomas Tuchel’s squad, with Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton not reporting through injury.

Midfielder Loftus-Cheek last appeared for the Three Lions in November 2018 and has 10 caps to his name.

U21 EURO-winning defender Quansah has featured in senior squads previously but remains uncapped.

England continue their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with the visit of Andorra to Villa Park on Saturday, September 6 and a trip to face Serbia in Belgrade on Tuesday, September 9.

England Squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Manchester City)

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona, loan from Manchester United) Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

