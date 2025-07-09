Joao Pedro's brace sends Chelsea to FIFA Club WC final

New Jersey, July 9 (IANS) Joao Pedro scored a brilliant brace to fire Chelsea to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final and break the hearts of his boyhood club Fluminense at MetLife Stadium.

The Blues’ newest addition, who came through the Fluminense youth system, ended the Brazilians' hopes with outstanding goals in each half to set up an all-European decider against either Real Madrid C. F. or Paris Saint-Germain.

Pedro's first came in the 18th minute as he fired an unstoppable 20-yard effort across goal and into the far corner. His second was scored shortly after the interval as the 23-year-old rifled the ball in off the crossbar after advancing on goal.

It took little time for Chelsea to settle into the game. They dominated possession in the opening ten minutes and fashioned a handful of half-chances. Then Pedro produced his first moment of magic. That came in 18 minutes, after the former Brighton striker and Pedro Neto snatched possession on halfway and broke forward at lightning speed.

Thiago Silva thought he had cut out the latter’s cross but his clearance landed straight at the feet of Joao Pedro at the angle of the box. From that moment, the former Blues defender could only look on in horror as his fellow countryman produced one of goals of the tournament with a curling shot that arched away from the helpless Fabio and into the far corner.

Initially, Flu responded positively to that stunning blow, and twice thought they had found a way back into the game as the opening half progressed. First, Hercules broke through, poked a shot past Robert Sanchez only to see Marc Cucurella race back to smash clear on the goal-line.

Then, they were awarded a penalty for a handball from Trevoh Chalobah, only for the referee to conclude - after a VAR review - that the defender’s hand had been in a natural position.

The second half, though, belonged entirely to Chelsea and they all but sealed their place in the final as early as the 56th minute. That was when Pedro produced a goal that matched, if not bettered, his superb earlier effort, cutting in past Ignacio and crashing a magnificent drive in off the underside of the bar, with Fabio rooted to the spot.

It was a goal worthy of a wild celebration, and yet - just as with his first - the Chelsea new boy adopted an apologetic stance, raising his hands to acknowledge the damage inflicted on his former employers.

The Blues should have added to their tally – first through a Christopher Nkunku effort cleared on its way to the bottom corner, then a wasteful shot into the side-netting from Nicolas Jackson when a pass to Cole Palmer looked the better option.

None of that will matter, however, to Enzo Maresca and his players, who are now just 90 minutes away from becoming world champions at MetLife on Sunday.

--IANS

bc/