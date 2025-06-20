JMD Kutch Riders emerge champions of Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025

Rajkot, June 21 (IANS) A grand and memorable conclusion to the tournament unfolded as the team that once appeared unlikely to reach the final emerged as the champions of the Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025. Displaying remarkable resilience and determination, JMD Kutch Riders secured a comprehensive victory over Anmol Kings Halar on Friday, winning by 6 wickets with 15 balls remaining at the Niranjan Shah Stadium.

JMD Kutch Riders commenced their campaign with a victory over Zalawad Strikers. However, their journey faced a setback as they went on to lose four consecutive matches, which placed them at a disadvantage in the points table. Demonstrating resilience and determination, they staged a remarkable comeback with two successive victories—first against Anmol Kings Halar, followed by a win over Dita Gohilwad Titans. Their final league match proved to be decisive, as they once again defeated Zalawad Strikers, this time by eight wickets, successfully chasing down the target in just 8.2 overs. This dominant performance enabled them to leap from fifth to second place in the standings, thereby securing a spot in the final.

In the final match, JMD Kutch Riders won the toss and elected to bowl first. For Anmol Kings Halar, Nihal Chaudhari, and skipper Tarang Gohel opened the innings. Tarang was dismissed without opening his account. Nihal went on to score 11 in 8 balls before getting dismissed by Arth Yadav.

Siddhant Rana played an important knock of 33 in 24 balls. He was well assisted by Parshwaraj Rana in the middle. Parshwaraj made 38 in 32 balls. Divyang Kanani added 20 in 20 balls, and Yashraj Chudasama contributed with 13 in 14 balls. They got all out for 142 in 19.4 overs.

For JMD Kutch Riders, Devang Karamta was the pick of the bowlers, who took 5/14 in 3.14 overs. Arth Yadav took 2/22 in 3 overs. Skipper Dhamendrasinh Jadeja(1/17), Parth Bhut(1/26) and Dhruvam Patel(1/22) picked one wicket each in the innings.

With a target of 143 on the board, Samarth Vyas and Krishnakant Pathak opened the innings for JMD Kutch Riders. They lost two quick wickets and were down to 12/2 in 2.4 overs. After the fall of the second wicket, Vishvaraj Jadeja was joined by Pavan Parmar in the middle. The duo added 94 runs for the third wicket before Pavan Parmar was dismissed for 48 in 29 balls.

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja was also dismissed without opening his account. But Vishvaraj kept his nerves under control and helped his team chase down the target in just 17.3 overs. He remained unbeaten on 64* in 46 balls. Parth Bhut contributed with 12* in 15 balls.

For Anmol Kings Halar, Aditya Jadeja was the only bowler who managed to pick wickets in the innings. He took 3/26 in 3.3 overs.

Player of the Match - Devang Karamta (Anmol Kings Halar)

Player of the Tournament - Parshwaraj Rana (Anmol Kings Halar)

Top Scorer of the Tournament - Jay Gohil (Zalawad Strikers)

Top Wicket Taker of the Tournament - Aditya Jadeja (Anmol Kings Halar).

