J&K's Ranji Trophy win increased the enthusiasm for sports among youth: PM Modi

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted Jammu and Kashmir's tremendous passion for sports and lauded the historic strides made by J&K in the Ranji Trophy, stating that such success has ignited a powerful wave of sporting energy across the youth in the region.

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Jammu & Kashmir had scripted history last month by winning the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final on the basis of a massive first-innings lead against eight-time champions Karnataka, marking their first title after 67 years of participation in India’s premier domestic tournament.

Addressing the 132nd episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said, "This month has been full of excitement and enthusiasm for cricket fans across the country. When India achieved a historic victory in the T20 World Cup, a wave of joy swept across the country. We are all very proud of our team's thumping success.

"Late last month, a thrilling match was witnessed in Hubli, Karnataka. By winning this match, the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team secured for themselves the Ranji Trophy. It is most heartening to note that after a long wait of nearly seven decades, the team achieved its first Ranji Trophy title."

He continued, "This unprecedented success is the result of years of continuous efforts by the players. Team captain Paras Dogra displayed extraordinary skills. Through his leadership he played a significant role in this victory. The performance of young Kashmiri bowler Aaqib Nabi, who took 60 wickets in the Ranji Trophy, is being talked about nationwide. This victory has thrilled the players and coaching staff, as well as the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"This impressive performance on the cricket field has further increased the enthusiasm for sports among the youth there. In the future, it will inspire many young people to take up sports.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir have a tremendous passion for sports. I am glad that it is now becoming a hub for major sporting events. Gulmarg has already established itself as the host of the Khelo India Winter Games. Sports like football are also very popular among the youth there. I hope this winning streak of Jammu and Kashmir sports persons continues in the future.

"I often say, 'The one who plays will blossom.' I am happy to see that our country's youth are now embracing sports that were not as popular before."

PM Modi further lauded star distance runner Gulveer Singh for improving the national men’s half-marathon (21 km) record by clocking 59:42 in the New York City Half Marathon.

"Gulveer Singh, a talented athlete from Uttar Pradesh, has done wonders in one such sport. Just a few weeks ago, he created history by finishing third in the New York City Half Marathon. He became the first Indian athlete to complete a half marathon in under an hour," he added.

The Prime Minister also reserved praise for squash sensation Anahat Singh, who bagged her first PSA Bronze-level title in Washington and also became the youngest Asian female player to make it to the top 20 in the world ranking.

"Squash player Anahat Singh, who won a major international title in the Squash on Fire Open. She achieved this success at just 17 years of age. With this, she has become the youngest Asian female player to make it to the top-20 in the PSA World Ranking. I also came to know about the Asmita Athletics League," PM Modi said.

He further expressed pride in women power playing playing an important role in this sporting transformation. "Many sporting events were organised on the occasion of Women's Day on March 8. Around 2 lakh daughters participated in the league. It is good to see that the woman power of India is playing an important role in this sporting transformation taking place in the country.

PM Modi once again underscored the importance of fitness, reminding citizens that the International Day of Yoga is now less than 100 days away. Highlighting the global surge in yoga’s popularity, he lauded the efforts of Almis Ji, who is actively promoting the practice through the Arvind Yoga Centre in Djibouti, Africa, and extending its reach across the continent.

"I have always urged all of you to certainly pay attention to your fitness. Now less than 100 days are left for the International Yoga Day; the attraction towards yoga is also rising continuously all over the world. Almis ji is promoting yoga through his Arvind Yoga Centre in Djibouti, Africa. He also teaches yoga to people in many other places there," he concluded.

--IANS

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