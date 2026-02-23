Jindal Polo Estate Cup to kick off in Noida from Feb 24

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) The Jindal Polo Spring Season gains momentum with the highly awaited Jindal Polo Estate Cup (4 Goals), set for February 24 to March 1, 2026, at the scenic Jindal Polo Estate in Noida. This event will feature emerging Indian polo talent alongside seasoned players, offering a week of exciting, competitive matches.

The tournament, with seven teams participating in pool stages and knockout rounds, will feature a captivating mix of emerging talent and well-known players, underscoring the growing depth of polo in the country.

The competition features teams from Dynamos, Youngsters, Mayfair Polo, Trojans, Jindal Panther, Team X, and Mallet Masters, all competing in the 4-goal handicap format.

Adding more excitement, Naveen Jindal will personally join the action for Jindal Panther, highlighting his ongoing dedication to promoting and engaging in the sport.

The tournament includes several notable players whose experience and skill are likely to influence key matches. Among these are Simran Shergill (+4) and Shamsheer Ali (+4), the top-ranked players in the event, as well as standout +3 players like Siddhant Sharma (+3), Hurr Ali (+3), and Naveen Singh (+3), all of whom contribute tactical acumen and match-winning potential to their teams.

The presence of these top-ranked players, together with emerging talent across teams, guarantees a lively balance between strategy, speed, and attacking polo.

The teams are split into two pools: Pool A, with Dynamos, Youngsters, Mayfair Polo, and Trojans; and Pool B, with Jindal Panther, Team X, and Mallet Masters. Matches will be played to determine a winner, with each victory earning 2 points. If points are tied, rankings will be decided by the “who beat whom” rule, with penalty shoot-outs used if necessary, making every chukker meaningful.

The tournament kicks off with league fixtures starting on 24 February, followed by a series of intense matches on 25 and 26 February, then a rest day on 27 February. The competition continues with cross-semi-finals on 28 February, concluding with the subsidiary Final and the grand Final on 1 March 2026.

The Estate Cup remains a central event of the Jindal Polo Spring Season, offering a vital competitive stage for players of all handicap levels and fostering polo culture in North India. With expert officiating and a well-organised format that emphasises consistency and skill, spectators can look forward to exciting finishes and strategic showdowns throughout the week.

Located in the scenic Jindal Polo Estate, the tournament promises an exciting celebration of sport, horsemanship, and competitive spirit, adding another lively chapter to India’s spring polo season.

