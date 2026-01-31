Jindal Bedla beat Thunderbolt to reach KogniVera Cup SF

Jaipur, Jan 31 (IANS) Jindal Bedla maintained their strong streak this season, delivering a commanding performance to advance to the semi-finals of the KogniVera Cup 2026 (8-goal), now taking place in Jaipur. They first defeated Thunderbolt convincingly with an 11–2.5 score, then remained composed to beat Jaipur in a penalty shootout, securing their spot in the final four.

Although Thunderbolt began the contest with a 1.5-goal lead under the handicap rule, Jindal Bedla took control early on. Siddhant Sharma starred with an impressive eight goals, supported by Simran Shergill's two goals and Venkatesh Jindal's single, showcasing a strong team effort.

Jindal Bedla made their intentions clear early on, as Siddhant Sharma struck twice in the first chukker, with Simran Shergill also finding the target to put his side firmly in command. In the second chukker, Siddhant elevated his game further, netting five goals to stretch Jindal Bedla’s lead to 8–1.5.

The momentum continued into the third chukker, with Venkatesh Jindal and Simran Shergill each scoring a goal, taking the scoreline to 10–1.5 heading into the final period. Thunderbolt’s Lt Col Vishal Singh Chauhan pulled one back in the fourth chukker, but Siddhant Sharma had the final say, adding another goal to cap a commanding 11–2.5 victory for Jindal Bedla.

Later, Jindal Bedla showcased their composure under pressure, overcoming Jaipur in a penalty shootout to secure their place in the semi-final, scheduled for Saturday.

The team’s strong showing follows their recent triumph at the Rajmata Gayatri Devi Memorial Cup, where Jindal Bedla were crowned champions, remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament. Riding high on confidence and form, the side now has its sights firmly set on the iconic seven-foot KogniVera Cup trophy — the world’s tallest polo trophy — as they continue their quest for another historic title.

