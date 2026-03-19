Jasmine takes 3-shot lead despite late bogeys in 6th leg of WPG Tour

Noida, March 20 (IANS)Jasmine Shekar carded a solid 3-under 68 despite two late bogeys to move into a three-shot lead with one more round to go in the sixth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at Jaypee Wishtown Golf Course.

Read More

Jasmine, who won the first leg of the 2026 season, had a first round of even par 71. In the second round, Jasmine had six birdies against three bogeys as she moved to 3-under 139.

Ridhima Dilawari, the only multiple winner this season, had another steady round as she had one birdie and one bogey on the front nine and parred her last 10 holes, including the entire back nine.

The experienced Neha Tripathi (73-70) and Amandeep Drall (72-72) were lying third and fourth. Neha was at 1-over 143, and Amandeep was 2-over 144.

There was a big group of seven players in Tied-fifth place, all at 3-over 145. The group included Anvitha Narender (75-70), Saanvi Somu (72-73), Shweta Mansingh (69-76), and the first round leader Khushi Khanijau (68-77), who, after a first round 68, dropped to 77 in the second round. Shweta, who was tied second after the first day, also slipped as she carded 76 in the second round. Three amateurs, Anuradha Chaudhuri (72-73), Aradhana Manikandan (72-73), and Alysha Dutt (71-74) were also in the group at Tied-fifth.

Trailing well behind was Tvesa Malik (73-76), who is Tied-17th, and Vidhatri Urs (72-79), who is Tied-23rd. The cut fell at 153, and 34 players of the 53 who started will play the third and final round. Among the well-known names missing the cut were Seher Atwal and Jahanvi Bakshi.

--IANS

bsk/