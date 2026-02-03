Jamaal Lascelles leaves Newcastle after 11 years, joins Leicester City

Leicester, Feb 3 (IANS) The 32-year-old centre back Jamaal Lascelles has put an end to his 11-year journey at Newcastle United, as he joined Leicester City on Tuesday. The defender has signed a deal until the end of the 2025/26 season to stay at Leicester

Jamaal arrives in Leicester with a wealth of top-flight experience, having spent a decade in the Premier League and captaining Newcastle United across multiple seasons.

Jamaal initially joined Newcastle from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2014 alongside goalkeeper Karl Darlow, but returned to the City Ground on loan for the 2014/15 season. He made his mark after returning to Tyneside, gradually forcing his way into the first-team picture during the latter half of the 2015/16 campaign.

With his spectacular performance, Jamaal earned the Newcastle captain's armband under then manager Rafa Benítez in the latter half of the 2015 season. He went on to lead the club to the 2016/17 Championship title, guiding United back to the top flight and establishing himself as a regular presence in the Premier League in the seasons that followed.

The defender also played a key role in Newcastle’s recent resurgence, most notably captaining the side in their historic 4-1 Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain in October 2023. Although injury sidelined him for much of last season, Jamaal continued to be an influential figure within the squad’s leadership group.

Newcastle posted an emotional tribute to their former captain. "Everybody at Newcastle United wishes Jamaal the very best of luck for the future and thanks him for his outstanding contribution to the club. He will always be welcome at St James' Park," said the club in a statement.

Jamaal felt excited about joining Leicester for the rest of the season. “I’m buzzing to get through the door. It’s a great setup here, with huge support, and the facilities are fantastic. I just can’t wait to help out as much as I can, try to push us up the league and meet the boys tomorrow,” he said in a video released by the club.

