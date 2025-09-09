Jalaj Saxena bids farewell to Kerala after nine seasons

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) All-rounder Jalaj Saxena has decided to part ways with Kerala after nine seasons, ending an era of consistency and leadership in the state side.

The veteran cricketer, who began his domestic career with Madhya Pradesh in the 2005-06 season, moved to Kerala ahead of the 2016-17 season and went on to represent them in 125 matches across formats until the 2024-25 season.

Announcing his decision on Instagram, Saxena wrote, "It's never easy to put my feelings into words, but today I want to share something close to my heart. I have played my last game in Kerala colours, and that thought still feels surreal. Saying this brings a strange mix of emotions - gratitude, pride and a little ache. Over the years, this team has given me more than just cricket. It gave me brothers, friends and a family that stood by me through every high and low."

Saxena was Kerala’s backbone for nearly a decade, amassing 3,153 runs and 352 wickets across formats. In first-class cricket for Kerala, he scored 2,252 runs in 58 matches with three centuries and claimed 269 wickets at an impressive average of 20.68, including 23 five-wicket hauls. His 269 wickets are the second-most by any Kerala player in first-class cricket, behind KN Ananthapadmanabhan’s 310.

The 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season was particularly historic for Saxena. During Kerala’s run to the final, where they eventually fell short against Vidarbha, he became the first player in the tournament’s history to achieve the double of 6,000 runs and 400 wickets.

Reflecting on his journey, he added, "I've given blood, sweat, and tears - everything I had - for this journey, and in return, it gave me memories and bonds that will last a lifetime."

"To each and every teammate - thank you for making the dressing room a place of laughter, learning, and unforgettable memories. To the KCA, coaches, support staff, and the unsung heroes - the groundsmen who work tirelessly so we can have our game - my deepest respect and gratitude. None of this journey would have been possible without your support."

Saxena leaves Kerala with a stellar overall first-class record of 7,060 runs and 484 wickets, including 34 five-wicket hauls. Despite his consistent excellence over nearly two decades, a national team call-up has always eluded him.

He did not disclose where he plans to move next, but stressed this is not the end. "Cricket has taught me that every ending is just a new beginning. My heart will always beat for Kerala, and I'll always carry these memories with me whenever I go."

