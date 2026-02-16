Jaipur Polo Team secure 8th trophy of the season with Sirmour Cup title

Jaipur, Feb 16 (IANS) Jaipur Polo Team delivered a statement performance to defeat Carysil Suhana 14–10 and lift the Raffles Sirmour Cup, sealing their eighth title of the season with a display of attacking dominance and sustained control across six chukkers.

Carysil Suhana began sharply, applying early pressure and capitalising on quick transitions to take a 3–1 lead at the end of the first chukker. Jaipur regrouped in the second, finding better rhythm in possession and tightening their defensive structure, but Carysil narrowly maintained the edge at 4–3 by halftime.

The turning point came in the third chukker. Jaipur shifted gears emphatically, producing a flurry of goals through swift ball movement and incisive forward play. Lance Watson led the charge with clinical precision in front of goal, supported effectively by Manuel Fernandez Llorente. By the end of the third chukker, Jaipur had surged ahead 8–6, overturning the deficit with authority.

The fourth chukker saw both sides locked in a tactical battle, with defensive discipline prevailing as the score remained unchanged at 8–6. Jaipur, however, maintained composure and control, gradually tightening their grip on proceedings.

In the fifth chukker, Jaipur extended their advantage decisively. Sustained pressure and sharp finishing saw them stretch the lead to 11–6, putting one hand firmly on the trophy. Carysil Suhana fought back in the final period through determined efforts from Matias Vial and Manuel Prado, narrowing the margin, but Jaipur’s attacking depth ensured they closed out the contest at 14–10.

Lance Watson delivered a standout performance with nine goals, anchoring Jaipur’s offensive dominance. Manuel Fernandez Llorente added four crucial goals, while HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur contributed one, as the team combined experience, tactical discipline, and attacking flair to secure a well-earned Raffles Sirmour Cup triumph and their eighth title of an exceptional season.

