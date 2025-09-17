Jaipur Polo Team begin Sawai Man Guard Cup with win over Aravali Polo

Jaipur, Sep 17 (IANS) Fresh from their successful campaign in the Chinkara Polo Championship, the Jaipur Polo Team opened the Sawai Man Guard Cup (8 Goals) in fine style with a 7–4 win over Aravali Polo Team at the Rajasthan Polo Club on Wednesday.

The victory was shaped by the commanding partnership of team captain HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur and South African star Lance Watson, who combined for five goals – two and three respectively – while alternating seamlessly between attack and defense. Angad Kalaan added a brace, carrying forward his strong form from the Chinkara Polo Championship, to secure a confident start for the Jaipur side.

Aravali Polo Team, meanwhile, had to endure a hard day’s play, managing four goals through Hurr Ali (2), Argentine Juan Martin Juri (1) and Kr. Kuldeep Singh Rathore (1).

The Jaipur Polo Team will face Aravali Polo again on September 18, in their second encounter of the tournament. The Sawai Man Guard Cup runs from September 15 to 21, 2025, with five teams vying for the trophy.

Last week, Jaipur Polo Team emerged victorious at the Chinkara Cup 2025, defeating Kognivera Stallions Polo Team in a thrilling final with a narrow 8-7 scoreline.

The final witnessed fast-paced action where Jaipur showcased skill, teamwork and composure under pressure. Lance Watson, the South African Polo legend led the charge with six goals and last season’s top scorer, ably supported by Dino Dhankar and Angad Kalan who contributed one goal each.

The win reinforced Jaipuir Polo Team’s position as a dominant force in the Indian Polo circuit. This win marks the beginning of what promises to be a great season for the Jaipur Polo Team, setting the tone for strong performances ahead.

--IANS

bc/