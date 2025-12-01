Jaipur Polo Team beats Rambagh Polo to lift Kota Cup

Jaipur, Dec 1 (IANS) Jaipur Polo continued their remarkable run this season with yet another commanding performance, defeating Rambagh Polo 10-7 to lift their fifth trophy of the year.

The match witnessed strong efforts from both sides, but Jaipur’s early dominance and consistent scoring ensured they remained firmly in control throughout. Leading the charge once again was HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, who delivered a superb five-goal performance, supported by the sharp finishing of Lance Watson and Pranav Kapur.

The game opened at a high tempo, and it was Jaipur who struck first, setting the tone for the match. HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh led the early assault, helping Jaipur establish a strong rhythm. With Watson adding to the tally, Jaipur surged ahead to end the first chukker with a commanding 5-1 lead.

Jaipur maintained complete control in the second chukker, continuing to build on their advantage. Their attacking pressure saw them add four more goals, stretching the scoreline to 9-2, leaving Rambagh struggling to keep pace despite their determined attempts to break through.

The third chukker saw Jaipur reach double digits as HH Jaipur added another goal to his tally, reinforcing his commanding form this season. Rambagh responded with some spirited play, managing to narrow the margin slightly as the chukker ended at 10-4 in Jaipur’s favour.

The final chukker saw Rambagh come out with renewed energy, scoring three goals in an effort to close the gap. But Jaipur, showing discipline and composure, held their ground without adding further goals-having already built a decisive lead.

The match concluded with Jaipur sealing a confident 10-7 win, marking yet another milestone in a season defined by excellence.

This is Jaipur Polo Team's fifth title of the season after winning Gen Amar Singh Kanota Cup, Sawai Man Guard Cup, Chinkara Cup and Kashmir Challenge Cup.

--IANS

bc/