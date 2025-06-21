I’ve been training hard and understand the reasons why they picked: Konstas ready for Windies Tests

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) Australia’s teenage batting prodigy Sam Konstas is back in Baggy Green - this time with more maturity, more self-awareness and perhaps a little less of the audacity that marked his eye-catching debut against India six months ago.

At just 19, Konstas’ cricketing journey has already taken him from the cauldron of a Boxing Day Test to the laid-back Caribbean breeze, where he’s set to open the innings alongside Usman Khawaja in the first Test against the West Indies at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, starting Wednesday.

“It’s a dream come true, to be honest,” Konstas said in Bridgetown. “(To be) 19 years old, playing for your country, travelling the world, getting to experience different cultures and (play against) the best players as well… I’m lucky to be where I am,” he said.

The Sydney youngster’s inclusion, confirmed by chairman of selectors George Bailey, sees him and Josh Inglis come in for Marnus Labuschagne (dropped) and Steve Smith (injured). The Test marks not only Konstas’ return to the XI but his first outing in Australian whites outside the country.

“I’ve been training really hard and I understand the reasons why they picked (others instead for recent matches),” Konstas said, reflecting on being left out of the Sri Lanka tour and the World Test Championship final.

“I’m just trying to be in the present moment, trying to focus on a few key areas with my batting coach, and (I) feel like I’ve come a long way. Hopefully, I can display that in the next few Test matches.”

And yet, the memory of his fearless debut lingers - especially that daring 60 off 65 balls against India at the MCG, peppered with ramp shots and reverse scoops, even off Jasprit Bumrah.

“I still can’t believe it,” he laughed. “I don’t know what was going through my mind at that time. I thought it was the right time at the moment, and it was good fun.”

He admits he’s watched the innings “quite a bit,” thanks to reminders from friends. “Some of my mates still send it to me,” he grinned.

The boldness continued in Sydney, where his fiery exchange with Bumrah and a cheeky send-off to Virat Kohli on Day 2 earned headlines and divided opinion.

“The emotions probably got to me with the crowd,” Konstas admitted. “It was good reflecting and having a bit of time off, trying to strengthen my game up.”

Despite the bravado, those who know him best insist Konstas is far more classical in his approach than his T20-style antics might suggest. That duality - flair and foundation - is something he now hopes to balance better.

Asked if fans might see a more measured version in the Caribbean, he said, “I feel like I trust people that I work with and they understand my game. I’m not trying to prove to anyone how I’m going to play. I just want to be myself and obviously understand when to take on the game and soak up the pressure and win games for Australia.”

Australia’s last Test tour to the West Indies was in 2015 - a 2-0 series win where both Steve Smith and Adam Voges piled on the runs.

--IANS

hs/ab