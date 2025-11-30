ITTF World Youth C'ship: Divyanshi continues her winning momentum with a historic bronze in U-15 singles

Cluj Napoca (Romania), Nov 30 (IANS) Rising Indian paddler Divyanshi Bhowmick continued her remarkable run in 2025 as she became only the second Indian to secure a singles medal in the U-15 girls category at the ongoing ITTF World Youth Championships 2025 at the BT Arena, Cluj Napoca, in Romania, on Sunday.

In the semifinals, Divyanshi went down fighting against China’s Zhu Qihui 4-1 (12-10, 10-12, 6-11, 4-11, 8-11). Before bowing out in the last-four stage, the young Indian displayed a strong performance as she registered hard-fought victories over opponents from Europe, Korea, and Japan.

This performance further adds to what has been a landmark season for the 15-year-old from Kolkata in West Bengal.

The 15-year-old Indian table tennis player began her campaign in Romania with a 4-0 (11-6, 13-11, 11-7, 11-5) win over Algeria’s Jade Morice in the opening round.

She beat the Republic of Korea’s Kim Minseo 4-2 (6-11, 11-5, 12-10, 5-11, 11-7, 11-6) in the pre-quarters before entering the medal round with a 4-2 (11-9, 13-11, 10-12, 9-11, 11-9, 11-7) win against Japan’s Kokomi Ishida in the quarters.

Earlier this year, Divyanshi created history at the Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, becoming the first Indian in 36 years to clinch the U-15 girls' singles continental title, a feat that cemented her status as one of the brightest talents emerging in Indian table tennis.

India added to its medal tally in Romania with strong team performances across categories. The U-15 girls' team, comprising Divyanshi Bhowmick, Ananya Muralidharan, Ankolika Chakraborty, and Naisha Rewaskar, clinched bronze, while in the U-19 boys' team event, the quartet of Ankur Bhattacharjee, Abhinandh Pradhivadhi, Punit Biswas, and Priyanuj Bhattacharyya claimed a historic silver medal, marking the first-ever podium finish for India in the boys' team category since the inception of the ITTF World Youth Championships.

The 15-year-old Divyanshi, a right-handed paddler with a shakehand grip and coached by Massimo Costantini, has also won two bronze medals in the singles and girls' team competitions.

