ITF Tour: Hitesh Chauhan in second round of M15 Gwalior; Manish Sureshkumar advances too

Gwalior, Dec 2 (IANS) Roundglass Tennis Academy athlete Hitesh Chauhan entered the second round of the ITF Men’s World Tennis Tour M15 tournament, which is being held at the Chambal Tennis Association courts in Gwalior. The 17-year-old Indian Junior Number 1 overcame Aditya Balsekar 4-6, 7-6, 6-4 in a tight three-set encounter.

In other matches played on Tuesday, Ivan Lutkin beat Adityavardhan Duddupudi of India 7-5, 6-2; Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam defeated compatriot and fifth seed Ishaque Eqbal 6-2, 7-5, while India's Parth Aggarwal went down to Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan 6-7, 0-6.

Indian wild card, Sarthak Suden, got the better of qualifier Freek Van Donselaar of the Netherlands in a fought three sets, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, while Vivaan Bidasaria lost 6-2, 6-4 to Makar Krivoshchekov, and Raghav Jaisinghani defeated compatriot Deep Munim 6-2, 6-2 in a clash between two qualifiers.

Seventh seed Manish Sureshkumar advanced to the next round, beating fellow-Indian Caheer Warik 6-1, 6-2, while Maan Kesharwani made it to the quarterfinals, beating Ajay Malik 6-2, 6-0.

Hitesh entered the main draw of the tournament by getting one of the two spots reserved for junior players who are inside the top 100 of the World Junior rankings and now will face the winner of the match between eighth seed Preston Brown of the United States and India’s Rohan Mehra.

Hitesh Chauhan had a setback in the doubles round one match along with Arjun Rathi, losing to the fourth seeds and the much-experienced pair of Manish Sureshkumar and Aryan Lakshmanan 6-1, 6-0 in straight sets.

The seventh-seeded Manish Sureshkumar also got the better of another Roundglass Academy athlete, Caheer Warik, who entered the main draw through the qualifying rounds 6-1, 6-2. Another qualifier, Vivaan Bidasaria, also lost his first-round match to neutral athlete Makar Krivoshckekov 2-6. 4-6 in straight sets.

The first-round matches will continue on Wednesday with Aashravya Mehra facing Australia’s Adrian Arcon, which will be followed by Arjun Rathi facing second seed Sidharth Rawat. Academy teammates Nitin Kumar Sinha and Shankar Heisnam will face each other, while sixth seed Digvijay Pratap Singh will face Madhwin Kamath.

Roundglass Tennis Academy athletes will also be seen in action in doubles with Shankar Heisnam partnering with Caheer Warik against the pair of Makar Krivoshckekov and India’s Raghav Jaisinghani, while Tanussh Ghildiyal and Aditya Mor will be up against their academy teammates Vivaan Bidasaria and Aashravya Mehra.

--IANS

bsk/