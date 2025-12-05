ITF Men’s World Tennis Tour: Digvijay Pratap Singh enters semifinals of M15 Gwalior

Gwalior, Dec 5 (IANS) Roundglass Tennis Academy athlete Digvijay Pratap Singh overcame fourth seed Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan 7-6, 6-2 in straight sets to book his place in the semifinals of the ITF Men’s World Tennis Tour M15 tournament, which is being played at the Gwalior Chambal Tennis Association courts in Gwalior on Friday.

The sixth seed will face top seed Aryan Shah in the semifinals, who beat Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugham 6-3, 6-4 for a place in the semis.

Another Roundglass athlete, Nitin Kumar Sinha, went down in the quarterfinals 4-6, 4-6 to Maan Kesharwani. Maan will now face Rohan Mehra, who qualified for the semifinals with a hard-fought 6-7, 6-1, 6-0 victory over Raghav Jaisinghani in three sets.

In the doubles category, the top-seeded pairing of India’s Ishaque Eqbal and Kazakhstan’s Grigoriy Lomakin moved into the finals with a comfortable 6-4, 6-4 victory over fourth seeds Aryan Lakshmanan and Manish Sureshkumar. They will face the second-seeded pair of Aryan Shah and Atharva Sharma, who beat Aditya Balsekar and Maan Kesharwani 6-3, 6-4 for a place in the finals.

The 10 athletes from Roundglass Tennis Academy had secured entries for the $15,000 tournament. Tournament. Hitesh Chauhan, Digvijay Pratap Singh, and Nitin Kumar Sinha played in the main draw, while Arjun Rathi, Shanker Heisnam, Vivaan Bidasaria, Aashravya Mehra, Aditya Mor, Tanussh Ghildyal, and Caheer Warik came into the main draw through the qualifying for the tournament.

Earlier, Digvijay Pratap Singh maintained his momentum as the sixth seed defeated Makar Krivoshchekov 6-3, 7-5 in straight sets to secure his place in the quarterfinals of the event.

Top seed Aryan Shah displayed a composed performance with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Australia’s Adrian Arcon, securing his place in the last eight, along with Rohan Mehra, who overcame another Roundglass player, Hitesh Chauhan, 6-4, 6-2 in a second-round clash.

Among other results, Maan Kesharwani staged an impressive comeback to defeat another Roundglass athlete, Arjun Rathi 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 after trailing in the first set, while Kazakhstan’s Grigoriy Lomakin secured a 6-3, 6-3 win over Sarthak Suden. Raghav Jaisinghani also progressed with a hard-fought 6-4, 7-6 victory over Dmitry Bessonov.

--IANS

bsk/