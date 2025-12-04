ITF Men’s World Tennis Tour: Digvijay, Nitin progress into quarters of ITF M15 Gwalior

Gwalior, Dec 4 (IANS) Roundglass Tennis Academy athlete Digvijay Pratap Singh maintained his momentum as the sixth seed defeated Makar Krivoshchekov 6-3, 7-5 in straight sets to secure his place in the quarterfinals of the Roundglass ITF Men’s World Tennis Tour M15 tournament, which is being played at the Chambal Tennis Association courts in Gwalior on Thursday.

Another Roundglass athlete, Nitin Kumar Sinha, outplayed seventh seed Manish Sureshkumar 6-2, 6-4 to advance.

Top seed Aryan Shah displayed a composed performance with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Australia’s Adrian Arcon, securing his place in the last eight, along with Rohan Mehra, who overcame another Roundglass player, Hitesh Chauhan, 6-4, 6-2 in a second-round clash.

Among other results, Maan Kesharwani staged an impressive comeback to defeat another Roundglass athlete, Arjun Rathi 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 after trailing in the first set, while Kazakhstan’s Grigoriy Lomakin secured a 6-3, 6-3 win over Sarthak Suden. Raghav Jaisinghani also progressed with a hard-fought 6-4, 7-6 victory over Dmitry Bessonov.

In the doubles category, the top-seeded pairing of India’s Ishaque Eqbal and Kazakhstan’s Grigoriy Lomakin moved into the semifinals with a commanding 6-3, 6-1 win over Vivaan Bidasaria and Aashravya Mehra of Roundglass. The second-seeded team of Aryan Shah and Atharva Sharma also secured their semifinal berth with a 6-3, 6-1 victory against the Indian duo of Parth Aggarwal and Udit Kamboj.

Earlier, Arjun Rathi upset second-seed Sidharth Rawat to book his place in the second round of the M15 tournament, which is being held in Gwalior. The 18-year-old who qualified for the main draw via a wild card, overcame the Indian number 7 Sidharth, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 in a thrilling three-set encounter.

Digvijay Pratap Singh, also from Roundglass Tennis Academy, reached the second round as the sixth seed, beat Madhwin Kamath 6-4, 6-2 comfortably in two sets. Rohan Mehra also caused an upset, beating eighth seed Preston Brown of the United States 6-4, 6-2, and will face Junior India Number 1 Hitesh Chauhan in the second round.

Top seed Aryan Shah also reached the second round with a comfortable 6-2, 6-3 win over Jim Hendrikx of the Netherlands. In another first-round match, another Roundglass athlete, Nitin Kumar Sinha, beat his academy teammate Shankar Heisnam 6-3, 6-3.

Among the other Indians, Aashravya Mehra lost to Adrian Arcon of Australia 6-7, 5-7 in a tight contest, while third seed Chirag Duhan also lost his first round match to neutral athlete Dmitry Bessonov 6-2, 6-4 in straight sets.

--IANS

bsk/