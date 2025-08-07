ISL will be held this year, Super Cup to take place in September: Kalyan Chaubey

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Amid ongoing uncertainty over the Indian Super League's (ISL) future, All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey has assured that the country’s top-flight football league will take place this year.

However, he clarified that the AIFF will not interfere in the internal operations of clubs, including issues related to payments to players and staff.

His remarks came after many ISL clubs have suspended their first-team operations for an indefinite period after the ISL 2025-26 season had been put on hold by its organisers, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), due to the unresolved status of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) with the AIFF.

The existing 15-year MRA between FSDL and AIFF, signed in 2010, is set to expire on December 18.

AIFF called the club CEOs in New Delhi on Thursday to "discuss issues regarding Indian football". After the meeting, Chaubey confirmed the scheduling on ISL this year without giving any concrete plan, but refrained from commenting on teams 'suspending' their first team operations.

"The ISL will be held this year. There is no doubt about that," Chaubey said in the press conference following a meeting with club CEOs. "At the same time, it's the club's decision to pay their players or staff. We can't intervene - that's how all top leagues operate," he added.

Additionally, the AIFF president proposed scheduling the Super Cup in the second or third week of September to provide ISL clubs with adequate competitive matches, given the uncertainty surrounding the league's resumption.

"We are anticipating the Super Cup to take place in the second or third week of September. Some teams need six to eight weeks to complete their preparations and bring back players. In our next meeting, we'll announce the kick-off date," Chaubey said.

The Super Cup, replaced by the Federation Cup in 2018, has largely been hosted in Bhubaneswar, with the 2023 edition being the only exception, held in Kerala. In the most recent tournament, FC Goa - under the guidance of former India head coach Manolo Marquez -claimed the title with a win over Khalid Jamil’s (current Indian team head coach) Jamshedpur FC in the final.

The winners of this year’s Super Cup will secure a spot in the preliminary round of the AFC Champions League Two, providing a vital international opportunity amid ongoing uncertainty in the domestic football scene.

