ISL: AIFF cites Supreme Court observation behind delay in MRA agreement

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) All India Football Federation (AIFF), on Saturday, cited Supreme Court observation behind the delay in the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) with Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) that has put the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season on hold.

The football's national body mentioned that it engaged with FSDL for the renewal of the MRA with FSDL but the deal could not be completed after Supreme Court observation put a hold on it.

"As per the Master Rights Agreement, the All India Football Federation had, in a timely manner, first initiated the process of requesting negotiations on the terms of a potential renewal with FSDL on November 21, 2024. Thereafter, senior representatives of the AIFF and FSDL convened meetings on February 5, 2025, in New Delhi and subsequently on March 5, 2025, in Mumbai, to discuss the terms of potential renewal of the Master Rights Agreement," the AIFF said in a statement on Saturday.

"Following these deliberations, a proposal was submitted by FSDL on March 5, 2025, to which, AIFF responded with a counter-proposal on April 21, 2025.

"Soon after, the AIFF was advised by its legal counsel that during a hearing on April 26, 2025, the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India made an observation that the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement should not be done until its order," it added.

The AIFF further said, "Consequently, based on legal advice, discussions between the AIFF and FSDL, renewal discussions have been in abeyance pending further directions from the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India."

However, in a letter to the participant clubs, a copy of which is with IANS, FSDL had informed that it is forced to put ISL 2025-26 on hold because it is "unable to effectively plan, organise, or commercialise the 2025–26 ISL season" because no agreement has been reached regarding the Master Rights Agreement (MRA), which was to expire on December 8, 2025, with the AIFF.

"Given this situation, we regret to inform you that we are currently not in a position to proceed with the 2025–26 ISL season and are placing it on hold until further clarity emerges on the contractual structure beyond the end of the current MRA term. We assure you that this decision has not been taken lightly."

The FSDL claimed that the MRA with AIFF will end "approximately one-third of the way through a typical ISL season, which runs from September to April" because the national federation has not given a definitive response to the proposal to renew the MRA.

On the other hand, AIFF claimed that it is "conscious of the importance of the ISL not only to the football structure in the country, but also to all the clubs, players, support staff, officials, and fans, and also recognises the challenges and difficulties posed due to its disruption".

"At the same time, AIFF respects the law of the land and the direction of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India. The AIFF and its stakeholders will take all possible steps and do all things within their power to ensure continuity of the ISL in the best interests of Indian football. We request the understanding of all stakeholders in the interim," it added.

In December 2010, IMG Reliance, the joint venture between IMG Worldwide and Reliance Industries, acquired all the commercial rights to football in India from the AIFF for 15 years.

As per the agreement, the AIFF had given IMG Reliance the rights to exploit the sports commercial value to improve, popularise and promote the game of football throughout India, from the grassroots to the professional level.

--IANS

ab/