ISL 2026: Kerala Blasters rope in French player Kevin Yoke on free transfer

Kochi, Jan 26 (IANS) Three-time finalists Kerala Blasters roped in French star player Kevin Yoke on Monday ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League 2025-26 (ISL), which will commence on February 14.

Yoke was plying his trade in Super League 2 in Greece, where he made nine appearances for PAE Chania. The 29-year-old French international attacker, born 23 June 1996 in Clamart, France, primarily operates as a left winger but is equally capable on the right flank, offering versatility across the front line.

The left winger has joined the Blasters on a free transfer for the 2025-26 season. He is the second addition to the team ahead of the new season. The club has previously signed German attacking midfielder Marlon Roos Trujillo for the whole season. These two signings will strengthen the team, which will eye a comeback in the tournament.

“Kevin is a player with qualities that suit the way we want to play. His ability to take on defenders, his movement in wide areas, and his experience at the professional level will add strength to our attacking unit," Kerala Blasters CEO Abhik Chatterjee said in a release by the club.

Yoke also reacted to joining the Indian club. "I am very happy to join Kerala Blasters and can’t wait to meet the squad and get started. I am ready to give everything to meet the challenge that awaits us," he said.

Blasters FC has established itself as one of the most supported clubs in the ISL, famously reaching the finals three times (2014, 2016, and 2021–22) but failing to secure the title on each occasion.

In the 2024–25 season, the team endured a particularly difficult campaign, finishing in 8th place with 29 points from 24 matches. Despite flashes of brilliance, such as a record-breaking 8–0 win over Mumbai City in the Durand Cup, they managed only 8 wins in the league and ultimately failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time.

