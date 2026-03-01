ISL 2026: Chennaiyin FC take a point with fighting 1-1 draw against Odisha FC

Bhubaneswar, Mar 1 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC secured their first point of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026 season after battling to a spirited 1-1 draw against Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday.

The Marina Machans looked the sharper side for large spells and deservedly went ahead in first-half stoppage time through Elsinho, who netted his maiden ISL goal. However, Carlos Delgado’s header midway through the second half restored parity for the hosts.

Head coach Clifford Miranda made two changes to the starting XI, handing Farukh Choudhary a place in attack while Maheson Singh made his first league start, partnering Mohammed Ali Bemammer in midfield.

Chennaiyin began brightly, carrying confidence from last season’s unbeaten run against the Juggernauts. Within six minutes, a sweeping move released Mandar Rao Dessai down the left, and his cutback nearly found Iñigo Martin before the defence intervened. Soon after, Alberto Noguera threaded a pass to Irfan Yadwad, whose attempted pullback was cut out.

From the resulting corner, Farukh reacted quickest to a loose ball and fired in a powerful volley that was bravely blocked. Chennaiyin continued to stretch Odisha’s backline with their width, while Maheson linked up well with Martin on multiple occasions, creating half-chances that kept the hosts on alert.

The breakthrough finally arrived at the end of the first half. Farukh’s inswinging corner was met by a towering header from Elsinho, who powered home to give Chennaiyin a deserved 1-0 lead. Goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz then produced a sharp save moments later to ensure the visitors went into the break ahead.

After the restart, Chennaiyin maintained their attacking intent. Imran Khan and Lalrinliana Hnamte were introduced before the hour mark, and Iñigo Martin soon drifted into space and drove into the box, only to see his curling effort drift narrowly wide. Klusner Pereira later replaced Farukh as the visitors sought to press home their advantage.

Despite Chennaiyin’s dominance, Odisha found a way back in the 68th minute when Delgado rose highest to head in the equaliser. The visitors responded immediately, with Imran trying his luck from a distance and then delivering a dangerous ball into the area that Martin was inches away from converting.

Vivek S and Gurkirat Singh were thrown on in the closing stages as Chennaiyin pushed for a winner. Deep into stoppage time, Gurkirat’s penalty appeal was waved away before Laldinliana Renthlei’s inviting cross found Imran unmarked, but his header sailed over the bar.

Forced to settle for a point despite an enterprising display, Chennaiyin will now aim to build momentum when they take on Kerala Blasters on March 7.

