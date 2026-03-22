ISL 2025-26: Sanchez brace powers Bengaluru past Inter Kashi

Kolkata, March 22 (IANS) A second-half brace from Braian Sanchez helped Bengaluru FC secure a 3-1 victory over Inter Kashi in the Indian Super League 2025-26 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday. Earlier in the first half, Ashique Kuruniyan put Bengaluru FC in front before Alfred Planas equalised for Inter Kashi.

Read More

The Blues climbed to fourth in the standings with 11 points from six matches, while Inter Kashi remained eleventh with five points. Braian Sánchez was adjudged the Player of the Match for his match-winning performance.

Renedy Singh’s side made a strong start, dominating possession in the opening exchanges. Left winger Ashique Kuruniyan tested Lluis Tarrés early in the 10th minute, while midfielders Sirojiddin Kuziev and Sánchez both came close with long-range efforts shortly after.

The visitors were rewarded in the 20th minute through a moment of individual brilliance. Ashique dispossessed Inter Kashi captain Sumeet Passi, drove forward with intent, and unleashed a powerful left-footed strike into the top-left corner to give Bengaluru a 1-0 lead.

Bengaluru continued to press, with Tarrés producing a fine save to deny them a second before Namgyal Bhutia was flagged offside. However, Inter Kashi found a way back into the contest in the 38th minute. Alfred Planas finished clinically from inside the box to level the score at 1-1.

Both sides pushed forward before the break, but neither could find the breakthrough as the first half ended evenly poised.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Bengaluru looking to regain control while Inter Kashi threatened on the counter. Planas had an early chance after the restart, while Sunil Chhetri tested Tarrés and later headed narrowly wide as the visitors increased the pressure.

Inter Kashi came close through Prasanth Mohan in the 65th minute, but his header drifted wide. Moments later, Bengaluru regained the lead in the 69th minute. From a free-kick delivery by Kuziev, Tarrés failed to punch the ball, allowing Sánchez to head the ball into an unguarded net to make it 2-1.

Bengaluru looked to extend their advantage in the closing stages, with Vinith Venkatesh and Kuziev both missing the target from distance. Inter Kashi continued to search for an equaliser, with Rohit Danu coming close late on, but the hosts were unable to find the finishing touch.

Deep into stoppage time, Bengaluru sealed the result. Tarrés gifted the ball to Sánchez, who capitalised from long range to score his second of the night and make it 3-1 in the dying minutes. The final whistle confirmed a convincing victory for Bengaluru FC, as they secured three points on the road and continued their strong run in the competition.

--IANS

hs/