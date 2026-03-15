ISL 2025-26: Mumbai City hold off Inter Kashi fightback to secure win

Kolkata, March 15 (IANS) Mumbai City FC held off a spirited Inter Kashi fightback to register a 2-1 victory in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday.

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The Islanders recorded their third win of the campaign to move up to third in the standings with 11 points, while Inter Kashi remained eighth with five points. Islanders’ captain Lallianzuala Chhangte was adjudged Player of the Match.

Mumbai dominated possession in the opening exchanges, putting the hosts under sustained pressure. Left winger Ayush Chhikara produced the first effort in the fourth minute, but his close-range attempt was comfortably saved by Inter Kashi keeper Lluis Tarrés. Chhikara came close again in the 18th minute when he dragged a right-footed effort narrowly wide after being set up by Chhangte.

Ortíz also tried his luck from distance in the 20th minute but fired over the bar. Inter Kashi struggled to create clear opportunities early on, though Sumeet Passi attempted a shot from outside the box in the 22nd minute that was blocked by the Mumbai defence.

Despite the Islanders’ dominance in possession, Inter Kashi remained organised defensively and looked to threaten on the counter. Llamas forced a save from Lachenpa in the 42nd minute with a strike from the right.

The breakthrough arrived deep into first-half stoppage time. From a corner delivered by Chhangte, midfielder Noufal PN slotted the ball into the net to give Mumbai City FC a slender lead at the interval.

Inter Kashi began the second half with renewed intent and found the equaliser soon after the restart. In the 51st minute, Sandip Mandi delivered a peach of a cross from the left flank, which Rohit Danu met with a close-range header to level the scores at 1-1.

However, the visitors responded immediately. Just a minute later, Ortíz threaded a through ball from the left flank into the penalty area, which found Chhangte, who finished calmly with his left foot to restore Mumbai’s lead in the 52nd minute.

The match opened up thereafter as both sides pushed forward in search of further goals. Petkevičius tested Lachenpa with a close-range effort before Danu attempted a long-range strike that forced another save from the Mumbai goalkeeper. Noufal also threatened at the other end but saw his shot denied by Tarrés.

Inter Kashi continued to press for another equaliser. Petkevičius fired wide from distance in the 58th minute, while Llamas headed narrowly off target from a Danu cross in the 67th minute.

Mumbai were reduced to ten men deep into stoppage time when Hmingthanmawia Ralte was shown a red card. Inter Kashi pushed forward in the closing moments, with midfielder Wayne Vaz forcing a crucial save from Lachenpaa.

Despite sustained late pressure and hitting the crossbar twice in the dying minutes, Inter Kashi were unable to find the equaliser as Mumbai City FC held firm to secure a 2-1 victory.

--IANS

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