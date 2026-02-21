ISL 2025-26: Bengaluru, Mumbai City look to steal early march over rivals

Bengaluru/Kochi, Feb 21 (IANS) In another double-header early in the season, Bengaluru FC will host NorthEast United FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, while Kerala Blasters FC welcome Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 on Sunday.

Bengaluru FC head into the fixture on the back of a confident 2-0 victory over Sporting Club Delhi in their season opener. Goals from Sunil Chhetri and N. Sivasakthi ensured a composed start for the Blues, who will now look to build early momentum at home and strengthen their position in the standings.

Speaking on the necessity of maintaining their winning form and the weight of home expectations, Bengaluru FC head coach Renedy Singh emphasised his team's focus. “Every team wants possession, but what matters is how we attack and defend together. We must stay compact with good structure, both in attack and defence. If we maintain that, results will follow.”

NorthEast United FC, meanwhile, suffered a 0-3 defeat to East Bengal FC in Kolkata in their opening encounter. The Highlanders will aim to respond with improved defensive organisation and sharper execution in the attacking third as they search for their first points of the campaign.

Acknowledging the hostile environment of the Kanteerava and the need to convert defensive resilience into actual points, NEUFC head coach Juan Pedro Benali views the pressure as a vital developmental tool for his side.

"Bengaluru have a different style of play compared to East Bengal. They are a good team. We’ve had two days of training, and we hope we are prepared to face them," Benali noted. "We analysed our mistakes from Kolkata, and the transition takes time, but our players are mature enough to adapt. We are ready to compete with hunger and energy."

Bengaluru FC will look to control possession and dictate tempo through their experienced core, while NorthEast United FC aim to stay compact and capitalise on transitions. With the hosts seeking to extend their winning start and the visitors determined to respond strongly, the early kick-off sets up an engaging contest in Bengaluru.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC

Kerala Blasters FC return to Kochi after an opening-week defeat to Mohun Bagan SG and will be eager to register their first points of the season in front of their home supporters. The hosts will look to show greater control and defensive cohesion as they attempt to find rhythm in the final third.

Reflecting on his team's return to Kochi and the tactical adjustments needed after their opening defeat, the Kerala Blasters FC head coach, David Català, stressed the importance of structural discipline.

“We will show a better face than in the first game. We need to have more control with the ball and be more aggressive in the final third," he stated. "It is a matter of the whole block being very compact together, with short distances between the lines. If we are consistent in defence, we are going to be closer to winning games. We are ready to play and enjoy it in front of our fans.”

Mumbai City FC travel to Kochi, aiming to build early-season momentum under Petr Krátký. Known for their organised structure and ability to manage possession effectively, Mumbai will seek to impose themselves and secure a positive result away from home.

Speaking about the encounter, Petr Krátký emphasised the challenge ahead, “I think it will be a very difficult game for us. Kerala have had eight days to prepare, while we played yesterday, so we must be mentally and physically ready to compete. They are a very good team, with a good coach and good players. We will prepare as best as we can and give our maximum effort.”

Kerala Blasters FC will aim to apply sustained pressure at home and convert chances with greater efficiency, while Mumbai City FC look to remain organised and execute their plan with discipline. With both sides intent on establishing early momentum, the evening clash in Kochi promises a closely contested encounter.

