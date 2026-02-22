ISL 2025-26: Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United play out a stalemate in second game at Kanteerava

Bengaluru, Feb 22 (IANS) Bengaluru FC hosted NorthEast United in a hard fought battle at the Kanteerava on Sunday. Braian Sanchez’s first half goal Bengaluru FC an early lead, but Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia made a telling impact on the game after coming off the bench to equalize in the second half for NorthEast United FC.

With Rahul Bheke absent from the matchday squad, the responsibility to lead the team and the defensive line fell on Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s shoulders. The veteran goalie proved his mettle with a crucial save in the opening minutes to keep NorthEast at bay.

At the 20th minute mark, it was Braian Sanchez’s turn to put his team ahead. BFC’s no. 10 made a dazzling run through the middle of the park, before firing a low shot to the goalkeeper’s left, and finding the back of the net.

Minute 37, NorthEast United’s Gogoi was cautioned for a rash tackle on Suresh which left him floored at the edge of his own box. No. 7 Ryan Williams closed out the first half with some great skill and control at the edge of the box but failed to double BFC’s lead heading into half-time.

In the second half, with NorthEast United chasing the game, they came close with a close-range header in the 60th minute, but skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu shut the opposition out once again with a brilliant reflex safe.

However, BFC and GSS could not keep NorthEast United out for long, as their substitute No. 21 Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia found the net in the 68th minute to bring the game back to level terms.

With time ticking down, both sides played an end-to-end game of football, but in the end neither of them were able to find a winner as the match came to a 1-1 draw.

