ISL 2025-26: 10-man Punjab hold FC Goa to 1-1 draw at home

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) A 10-man Punjab FC side produced a resilient performance to hold FC Goa to a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. The result saw FC Goa extend their unbeaten run and move to fourth in the standings with nine points, while Punjab FC sit eighth with five points. FC Goa’s Dejan Dražić was adjudged Player of the Match.

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However, the Goan side faced a tough challenge and survived thanks to a goal by Dejan Dražić as Punjab led the game till the 53rd minute after Nsungusi Jr Effiong scored in the 27th minute in the key encounter.

Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis made two changes in midfield, bringing in Leon Augustine for the injured Nikhil Prabhu and Samir Zeljković in place of Bede Osuji. FC Goa head coach Manolo Márquez named an unchanged starting XI.

Punjab started the match strongly, controlling possession and creating early pressure down the flanks. The left-back Muhammed Uvais delivered a series of dangerous crosses, and the hosts created the first shot on target in the 15th minute when Dani Ramírez’s corner found Uvais, whose header was safely collected by FC Goa goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari.

The Shers continued to dictate the tempo and were rewarded in the 27th minute. A move initiated in midfield found Manglenthang Kipgen, who threaded a precise through ball to Nsungusi Jr Effiong. The striker showed composure with his first touch, curling a left-footed effort into the top corner to give Punjab the lead.

Punjab kept up the pressure in the closing stages of the first half. Ramírez tested Tiwari with a long-range effort in the 37th minute, while Nsungusi Jr’s attempt a moment later was gathered comfortably by the goalkeeper. Kipgen, too, tried his luck from a distance but failed to keep his effort on target.

FC Goa struggled to clear their lines for much of the half but came close to equalising in stoppage time. Sandesh Jhingan headed narrowly wide from a Dražić cross, while Pol Moreno missed the target shortly after. Punjab nearly conceded an own goal when a header from Uvais struck the woodwork, but the hosts managed to maintain their advantage heading into the break.

The match took a dramatic turn early in the second half. Just three minutes after the restart, Punjab were reduced to ten men when goalscorer Nsungusi Jr was shown a straight red card. FC Goa capitalised on the numerical advantage soon after. In the 53rd minute, Brison Fernandes turned in midfield before laying the ball off to Dražić, who struck a right-footer from outside the box into the bottom corner to bring the visitors level at 1-1. Goa continued to push forward, with Udanta Singh heading narrowly over from a corner in the 60th minute and Dražić missing a free header moments later after a well-delivered cross from the right.

In the 71st minute, Punjab substitute striker Bede Osuji set up Kipgen inside the box, but the midfielder’s effort lacked power and was comfortably gathered by Tiwari.

Goa continued to search for a winner in the closing stages. Mohammad Yasir’s header was saved by Arshdeep Singh in the 79th minute, while Raynier Fernandes and Dražić both missed the target with late attempts. Punjab defended resolutely in stoppage time, with Arshdeep safely gathering a final effort from Brison Fernandes.

--IANS

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