Irani Cup: Taide’s unbeaten century takes Vidarbha to 280/5 against ROI

Nagpur, Oct 1 (IANS) Atharva Taide’s unbeaten century and his commanding third-wicket stand with Yash Rathod helped Vidarbha reach 280/5 at stumps on day one of the Irani Cup game against Rest of India at the VCA Stadium in Jamtha on Wednesday.

After being pegged back early by left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, who struck twice in one over to dismiss Dhruv Shorey and Danish Malewar, Vidarbha found stability through Taide (118 not out) and Rathod (91). The duo added 184 runs for the third wicket to steer the Ranji Trophy champions out of trouble and into a position of strength.

Taide, reprieved twice in the morning session - first by a no-ball and then via a dropped catch - made full use of his chances and reached his century with a lofted six over long-on. Rathod, fluent and composed in his stay at the crease, fell nine short of his hundred when he was dismissed by Suthar.

Fast bowler Akash Deep, the only other wicket-taker for Rest of India, struck late in the day to dismiss Vidarbha captain Akshay Wadkar, leaving the contest delicately poised. It was literally left-handers’ day out in Nagpur - Taide and Rathod with the bat, while weaved magic Suthar with the ball.

With the pitch easing under the afternoon sun and Vidarbha scoring 92 runs for the loss of two wickets in the final session, the stage is set for a compelling day two’s play. Rest of India will look to regroup with the second new ball, while Vidarbha will hope Taide can extend his vigil and push the first innings total past 350.

Brief Scores: Vidarbha 280/5 in 84 overs (Atharva Taide 118, Yash Rathod 91; Manav Suthar 3-64, Akash Deep 2-35) against Rest of India

--IANS

nr/