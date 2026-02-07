IPL to offset global revenue dip as RCB bid soars to $1.75 billion: Lalit Modi

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Lalit Modi, the former chief of the Indian Premier League, has confirmed to IANS that the bid for Royal Challengers Bengaluru has already reached USD 1.75 billion, with interest reportedly coming from Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer.

Read More

Modi said the valuation likely reflects the league’s current structure of 74 matches rather than a future 94-game format, which he believes is inevitable. According to him, the IPL was originally envisioned as a full home-and-away tournament, and expansion in the number of matches would significantly enhance franchise values and overall league revenues.

He added that such growth would be crucial for strengthening the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at a time when traditional revenue streams are expected to face pressure. Modi warned that the board’s share of International Cricket Council revenues could decline by 50–60 per cent, while income from bilateral media rights may also shrink by at least half.

However, he believes the IPL will more than compensate for those potential losses. Modi predicted that the league’s next media rights cycle, due to be finalised within the next year, could see values at least double. “I have zero doubts about that,” he said.

Looking at the broader cricket landscape, Modi noted that an increasingly packed global calendar and concerns over player workload would likely reduce the number of bilateral and ICC events. At the same time, the financial power of domestic T20 leagues is expected to draw players toward franchise cricket.

“This trend is unavoidable,” he said, adding that under current market dynamics, the BCCI stands to benefit the most. “Indians love cricket — but above all, they love Indian cricket.”

--IANS

hs/