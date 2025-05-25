IPL is the next best thing after playing for India, says MS Dhoni

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni opined that playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is the next best thing for him after representing the Indian team.

Dhoni, who only plays in the cash-rich league, has been part of the CSK since the inception of the tournament in 2008. Over the years, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter has enjoyed a huge fan following throughout the season.

Dhoni, who is at the final stage of his career, has been admired by his fans and many as the living legend of the game and his supporters come in huge numbers in yellow jerseys to shower their support to him and the franchise.

"It's a very good feeling and I always said it's a big thank you from the fans' side. That's what I believe, like whatever last few years I will be playing, you know, it's a way of, they are saying that thank you very much for whatever you have done. And it's amazing, especially when you play a sport, what you want is the appreciation of the fans. And when it comes to cricket, India is the place to play," Dhoni said on Star Sports.

"Being part of the Indian cricket team is one of the biggest things. I'm not playing international cricket. So IPL is the next best thing that can happen. So, I don't get goosebumps, but it's a kind of feeling, you know, whenever you walk in, everybody is very excited. They're waiting for you. They want you to do well. Even at times when you're playing against the team that they want to win, know they still want you to perform, contribute a bit, whatever it may be. So yeah, it's, it's an amazing feeling," he added.

After missing out on the playoffs spot for the second consecutive year, CSK are reeling at the bottom of the table with three wins in the season so far.

