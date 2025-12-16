IPL auction: Paid Rs 25.20 cr for Cameron Green as he was in our range, says KKR CEO Venky Mysore

Abu Dhabi, Dec 16 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders' CEO Venky Mysore has said that they paid a hefty sum to rope in Australian all-rounder Cameron Green because he was in the range they had thought. Claiming that having a young all-rounder just after appointing a power coach was a very nice move and went with their plans.

Green was roped in by the Kolkata Knight Riders for a record sum of Rs. 25.20 crore at the Indian Premier League 2026 auction, underway at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

"Well, first of all, we're very happy. This is something that we were really focused on and hoping for. Always fingers crossed because of the auction, anything can happen. I think we were quite happy with the price at which we got him. He adds immense value to the squad, and with Andre Russell coming on board as our new power coach, having a young all-rounder with IPL and international experience is ideal. Given his impact with both bat and ball and the conditions at Eden, we couldn’t be happier with the outcome,” he told the broadcasters, said Mysore in a press conference on Tuesday.

At the same time, the KKR CEO clarified that they would have gone totally berserk in trying to get Green if they felt it would have impacted their overall auction plan.

"You know, there was always a concern that it had gone higher. What would we have done? I think the fact is that we were very keen but not so attached. So, at some level, if we felt that it could affect the rest of the auction, we would have let him go. And so, fortunately, that didn't happen. It came within the range that we were looking at. So, extremely happy with that. I think he adds a lot to our team," said Venky Mysore.

Asked whether he was surprised to see Chennai Super Kings jump into the bidding war over Cameron Green after Rajasthan Royals had dropped out at INR 12 crore,

"There were no surprises. We all tried to prepare as well as possible. The surprise was Rajasthan coming in with their purse to bid. So, we knew that it was maybe to warm up the room or whatever it was. But that's okay. That happens, and that's absolutely fine. But no, no surprises at all. We fully expected CSK to come. And try their best to get it to a level that would have worked for them, perhaps. But we were just happy to have that one more bid that allowed us," said Mysore.

He also supported the restrictions imposed on the number of foreign players that can be taken up by a franchise, and also the rule about capping the overall salary for a player to 18 crore.

"I think the rule, BCCI/IPL have made it in their wisdom on capping it at 18 crore. I think that's what you were talking about.

From our standpoint, I don't think there is any concern in that regard. Whether it had gone to the player or gone this way, this is something that's an outflow for the franchise. So, we are okay. We are okay with that. And I don't think it changes anything as far as the auction is concerned," said Venky Mysore.

Asked whether the lower price bagged by former KKR Venkatesh Iyer in this auction after being roped in for a massive price in the previous one was a kind of 'price correction', he said it all depended on the strategy for the auction.

"You know, it's so difficult to sort of give an answer to that. Because a lot of it is, you know, we did go for him, and then how all of these things work. But he has been a terrific player for us. He will be dearly missed. It's just one of these things that happens in an auction.

"When you're faced with an auction, you have opportunities to sort of think about your strategy. And if that strategy is taking you in a slightly different direction, sometimes these are things that happen. Not for the first time or the last time for us, or for that matter, other teams as well. So, it's a bit sad for us. But that's the way all of these things go," he added.

Asked about what areas they are trying to strengthen in this auction, he said they had to sort of hit a reset button.

"We have an amazing think tank. We've had to sort of hit a reset button for different reasons. Abhishek Nayar is the head coach. Dwayne Bravo is the mentor. Shane Watson, assistant coach. Tim Southee, and now we have a new power-coach (Andre Russell) as well. I think the brain trust figured it out. I think they consider so many factors in our conditions.

"What kind of structure will allow us to be a very competitive team. We just felt last year we were missing out on a couple of areas. And so, based on that, I think that we have more work to do in the auction. But I think it's been a good start for us," said Mysore on their plans ahead.

