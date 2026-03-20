IPL 2026: The batting group that we have this year is amazing, says KKR captain Rahane

Kolkata, March 20 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane struck a confident yet measured tone, emphasising positivity, adaptability, and belief in a well-rounded squad as the franchise eyes another strong campaign in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

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Addressing the media alongside head coach Abhishek Nayar, assistant coach Shane Watson, and mentor Dwayne Bravo, Rahane highlighted the depth in KKR’s batting unit. “The batting group that we have this year is amazing. Most of the batters, including the overseas batters, are coming in with good form and had a very good World Cup as well. We’re excited for the season, and we’ll see how our combinations play out,” he said.

Under the pressures of leadership, Rahane remained composed. “Every season brings its own expectations and challenges, whether you are a player or a captain. For me, the key has always been to stay positive. I’ve been leading the team since last year, and I’m really grateful to the franchise for giving me this responsibility. I’m taking everything in my stride. When there are challenges, there is also an opportunity. I’ve learned over the years to look at challenges as opportunities to grow and contribute. My mindset has always been like that throughout my career, and I’ll always try to give my best as a player and a captain.”

Looking back at areas of improvement, the KKR skipper stressed the importance of momentum. “As a team, we’d like to start really well and build momentum. It’s a long tournament, so you don’t want to peak too early. As a unit, we want to play a positive brand of cricket. We’ve got international and domestic players coming into the team, having been in good form. So, as a team management, we’re really confident that the team will do really well this season.”

The presence of all-rounders like Cameron Green adds flexibility to the squad, and Rahane confirmed that clarity around roles will evolve. “We’ll have detailed discussions with Cameron Green to define his role and responsibilities. He’s a quality player who can bat in any position and contribute with some overs as well. Over the next few practice games, we’ll get a better idea of how to utilise him most effectively within our combinations.”

Watson, meanwhile, pointed to the abundance of options as both a strength and a challenge. “The beauty of this KKR squad is in the amount of incredible batting options that we have this season. It’s an abundance of riches with the cavalry of players we have. Where they all fit in is the ultimate challenge, and for us to be able to get that first combination right as quickly as we can and then make little adjustments in the tournament. Obviously, with Cameron Green and the quality he brings as an all-rounder, wherever he gets the opportunity, we want him to make the most of that. We’ve got some serious players with a great blend of experience and youthful energy as well. So, it’s very exciting to be able to see how that’s going to play out throughout the tournament.”

With the potential absence of Andre Russell in the finishing role, Nayar sees an opportunity for others to step up. “Andre Russell has been a flag bearer for this franchise for many years. What he’s done over the years in T20 cricket is going to be hard to replicate. However, this is a season of opportunities. We have Rinku and Ramandeep who can step up and do something for the franchise, as they have before. There’s pressure when playing in the IPL, but we want our players to be true to their potential and make a name for themselves. There are a lot of young cricketers in our setup who can cement their name in the franchise’s legacy. Rinku has taken that responsibility for India and KKR, and Ramandeep’s also done it for us in the season when we won the championship. So, we’re hopeful that they can replicate those performances and create something special for this franchise.”

Nayar also reflected on his role within a star-studded support group. “The beauty of the IPL is the opportunity to work with legends like Watto (Watson), DJ (Bravo), Tim Southee, and Dre Russ (Russell), also coming in. The players are going to enjoy the luxury of having the level of input these guys can provide. For me, the designation might have changed, but not a lot has changed. The roles are a bit similar; you just take more criticism for what happens. But I think, besides that, to have these guys sitting next to me and being reliant on them, who have been very successful in this format, is exceptional. With such a leadership group, both Ajinkya and I know that we can rely on the entire support group to make sure we overcome the little challenges we face throughout the season.”

On the importance of a strong start, especially with an opening clash against the Mumbai Indians, Nayar emphasised process over pressure. “There’s a quote that someone mentioned to me – You must always keep your head where your feet are. Right now, we’re at Eden Gardens, so our focus is on the practice match we’re playing for our preparation towards the first game in Mumbai. We want to make sure the team is well prepared. As a support group, we’re still understanding the strengths and weaknesses of the team. We want to ensure we’re best prepared to allow this team to do well. The expectations are there, but the process of reaching Mumbai in the headspace to take the game on is more important than thinking about what might happen there. For us, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing, as long as we play the best cricket that we can play.”

Watson also weighed in on the evolution of T20 batting. “A big part of this evolution comes down to the combinations and the calibre you have in the team. We saw in the last season with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Even when conditions changed a bit at their home ground, they were just trying to bat their way to a big total, which made it more challenging and higher risk. However, cricket hasn’t evolved that much. Yes, there’s been more high risk from a few batters, but in the end, you do have to assess the conditions and make the most of understanding what you can do to score as quickly as you can, while not taking on the top risks when you don’t need to. With the batters we have in our team, there is no question that they can push for higher scores. In the end, you want to have a batting unit that bats at its very best and scores one more run than the opposition.”

Rahane echoed that sentiment. “We’ve seen recently that the numbers are pushing upwards, but I completely agree with Watson. As a batting unit, you still need to go there and assess the conditions to try to play accordingly. You can’t think about scoring 250 even before the game starts. It’s about keeping it simple, respecting the opposition, and giving it our best. The game is evolving, but the basics remain the same.”

On the bowling front, Bravo remained optimistic despite injury concerns. “In any tournament, once you lose your key bowlers, it’s not something you can plan for but have to accept. The good thing at the moment, especially about Indian cricket, is that there is a lot of depth. They have some guys who can definitely fill the spots. There are Umran Malik and Kartik Tyagi, who have represented India at some point in time and played in the IPL before. They’re still young and exciting talents. So, I’m excited to work with this group of fast bowlers. We have the best spin duo in the competition. So, from a bowling point of view, we will be fine. Vaibhav had a fantastic season last year and has been the leader of the attack as well. We’ve lost some key players, but we feel comfortable knowing that we have what it takes to replace those guys.”

For Nayar, the immediate challenge lies in getting the combinations right. “I don’t know how the tournament will pan out, but initially, it’s about making sure that we get a fit playing eleven and get our combinations right. When you have new combinations in the IPL, it’s important to position them well enough to succeed. I think that will be our challenge, and the rest we’ll see how it comes. Once the foundation is in place, we can build momentum as the tournament progresses.”

KKR will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign on March 29 with a clash against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

Following their opener, KKR will return home to the Eden Gardens, where they are slated to play evening fixtures against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants.

--IANS

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