IPL 2026: Thakur doesn’t get intimidated, even when batters are attacking, says Pathan

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Former India left-arm fast bowler Irfan Pathan praised seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur for his contributions playing a vital hand in Mumbai Indians beating Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in IPL 2026, adding that he doesn’t get intimidated, even when batters are attacking him.

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At the Wankhede Stadium, Thakur returned figures of 3-39 to be named player of the match as five-time champions MI got off to a winning start and broke their 14-year jinx of being winless in tournament opening games.

“He’s not a bowler who gets intimidated, even when batters are attacking. He keeps coming at you. What stands out is how he uses his variations. Every time he starts his run-up, he’s already changing his grip, whether it’s for a slower ball, cross-seam, or even a scrambled seam delivery.

“He’s always trying to make something happen. He invites batters to go for big shots and thrives on that. He doesn’t have express pace or big swing, but he’s constantly experimenting, different lengths, speeds, and that’s why he keeps picking up wickets,” said Pathan on JioStar.

He also lauded wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton for hitting a commanding 81 and sharing a 148-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma, who hit a blistering 61. Preferred ahead of his South Africa team-mate Quinton de Kock, Rickelton showcased his expansive strokeplay and clarity in targeting spinners.

“Ryan Rickelton was outstanding. We spoke before the game about his form being better than Quinton de Kock’s, and he showed exactly why. He has a wider range, especially on the off-side. That six over cover was a special shot.

“His shoulder alignment allows him to access those areas consistently and play in front of the wicket with control. Against spin, he was very clear, attacking from the first ball and looking for the slog sweep. That intent worked for him, and on a pitch like Mumbai, his style of batting is ideally suited,” he added.

Ex-India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, meanwhile, felt KKR missed a trick by not using Sunil Narine in the power-play against Rohit Sharma. “The best match-up was to bowl Sunil Narine in the Powerplay, at least one or two overs to target Rohit Sharma early. That was their best chance to pick wickets and put Mumbai under pressure.

“Instead, Narine didn’t even complete his full quota, which shows the captaincy wasn’t up to the mark. Credit to Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton. They batted with ease and never let the bowlers settle, but KKR could have handled that phase much better."

--IANS

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