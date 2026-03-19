IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals skipper Parag targets better planning for finishing games

Jaipur, March 19 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag said the team’s focus for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season would be on planning better and closing out matches, after narrow defeats led to them finishing at ninth place in IPL 2025.

Read More

RR lost five matches in chases by margins of 11 runs or fewer, including a Super Over defeat against Delhi Capitals. To solve that issue, they have strengthened their finishing unit with the addition of all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, as well as trading in Donovan Ferreira, though he’s recently returned to action after suffering a shoulder injury in this year’s SA20.

“This year, the focus is to plan better and finish games, which we couldn’t do in the previous edition. I feel we have to plan well. Last year, there were about five or six games that we lost in the last over or even on the last ball.

“Had we been able to convert those, or had we calculated better, or even hit one more four or six, this question would not have been asked because we would have qualified (for the playoffs) by winning those matches. I think that in every T20 game, there are 3-4 decisions that you have to make that change the course of the game.

“I know in a 40-over game, there are a lot of small decisions, as well as major decisions like who will bat where, and what we will do after winning the toss. If we take those small decisions with strategy and planning, this year will be different,” Parag said in a pre-season press conference on Thursday.

Parag also spoke about the huge void left by Sanju Samson’s departure to Chennai Super Kings (CSK), saying that replacing him in the side is akin to replacing batting stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the Indian team.

“If you talk about Sanju bhaiya, we never think about replacing the kind of player he is. We can perhaps look for someone with a similar skillset or have someone bat in his position. It’s like there is no replacement for Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, and in the same way, there is no replacement for Sanju bhaiya because he is such a good player,” Parag added.

Parag, 24, has played an ODI and nine T20Is for India in 2024 and revealed he has been managing a shoulder injury since going under the knife in the same year. “In 2024, when I debuted for the country, I played three back-to-back tours. I don't know if you saw that, but right before the Indian team went to South Africa, there was a small note at the bottom of the team. When the Indian squad came out, I was left out due to a shoulder injury.

“Since then, I have not been at 100 percent with my shoulder. That is why I have not been in the Indian squad, or not been considered for it, because I would not like to play cricket for my country that way.

“I am pretty sure the BCCI knows it as well that till the time my shoulder is 100 percent fit, I would not be considered for the Indian team. That is why I have been left out. As far as coming back to it, firstly, I think about having a great season in the IPL - collectively as a team, not really thinking a lot about individual things or stats, or I need to get 600-700 runs.

“For me, leading this franchise, having so many years with them, so many connections, emotions, and just love for the franchise, and all I am trying to do this year is try to win the IPL. I think we have a team that can win the IPL, and that is my sole focus right now. Once that is over, I can think about my personal things, which is coming back to the Indian team and whatnot after that - so that is the plan,” he said.

Parag signed off by saying he was prepared to contribute with the ball if required. “I feel we spoke about this last year before this league started. It was finding the right match-up for the wicket and the teams that I can go against.

“We had those situations last year where I needed to step in early in the game, somewhere around the 11th or 12th over, and bowl a couple of overs. My job was to contain and set it up for our main bowlers to take a wicket. But in the process, if I ended up getting a wicket, that was a bonus.

“So yes, this year again, when I'm leading, I won't prompt myself that it was because of the number of bowling overs, but on assessing conditions and game situations, if I need to bowl a couple of overs, I will do that.”

--IANS

nr/bsk/