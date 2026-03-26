IPL 2026: Players returning after missing 2025 season

March 26 (IANS) The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been pivotal in transforming modern franchise cricket, influencing not only India but also the international scene. Besides its commercial achievements, it serves as a significant platform for showcasing new talent, enhancing the reputation of domestic players, and making many of them well-known worldwide.

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Every season, a few high-profile players are absent due to injuries or dips in form. This year, too, many players have been ruled out before the start of the tournament, due to injury or availability concerns, forcing the franchises to look for replacements. But several players will be returning to the high-intense setup after having missed the previous edition.

With this in mind, here are five players who missed IPL 2025 but are expected to return in the 2026 tournament, which starts on Saturday.

Cameron Green (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Fast-bowling all-rounders continue to be among the most sought-after assets in the IPL, and this season marks the return of one of Australia’s finest, Cameron Green. After missing the previous edition due to a back injury, Green is back in the spotlight as the most expensive overseas signing in IPL history, having been bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a staggering Rs. 25.20 crore.

Green made his IPL debut with the Mumbai Indians in 2023, playing a key role in their playoff run. He scored 452 runs across 16 matches at an impressive strike rate of 160.28, highlighted by a commanding unbeaten century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final league match at the Wankhede Stadium.

He followed that with another strong season at Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2024, further cementing his reputation as a dependable performer in the league. However, injury concerns kept him out of the 2025 campaign, and he did not participate in that year’s mega auction. Now 26, Green joins Eden Gardens as a marquee signing for Kolkata, with high expectations despite a tough recent Ashes series. His return not only bolsters KKR’s squad but also provides a potential game-changer capable of affecting matches with both bat and ball.

Sarfaraz Khan (Chennai Super Kings)

Sarfaraz Khan's career has been marked by sharp turns, from early promise to times on the fringes. He first gained notice during his stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where his performances were good enough to secure retention ahead of the 2018 mega-auction. However, maintaining consistency proved difficult in the following years, and subsequent spells with Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals did little to secure his place, ultimately leading to his release before the 2024 season and a couple of years without an IPL contract.

Despite his absence from the league, Sarfaraz continued to build an impressive reputation in domestic cricket. His outstanding performance in the 2025–26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy highlighted his T20 skills, as he scored 329 runs at an average of 65.20 and an exceptional strike rate of 203.8. A blazing 73 off just 22 balls on the morning of the auction further emphasised his value.

Those performances earned him a return to the IPL, with Chennai Super Kings securing his services for Rs. 75 lakh. While competition for places in a crowded batting line-up may limit immediate opportunities, conditions at Chepauk could play to his strengths against spin, and his inventive strokeplay adds depth to the side.

Having already achieved a long-awaited Test debut for India before slipping out of contention again, Sarfaraz now faces another crucial moment. A strong IPL campaign could not only restore his credentials in the format but also rekindle hopes of a return to the national team.

Jason Holder (Gujarat Titans)

Jason Holder has long been a familiar figure in the IPL, representing multiple franchises, with his most recent appearance for the Rajasthan Royals in 2023. Despite his experience and all-round capabilities, he remained unsold in the following two seasons and instead participated in franchise cricket elsewhere, including a stint with Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League in 2025.

Since then, Holder has regained strong form on the international stage, delivering impactful performances for the West Indies. He also impressed as captain of the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League, demonstrating both leadership and consistency.

His resurgence did not go unnoticed, as the Gujarat Titans secured his services for Rs. 7 crore ahead of the 2026 season. Backed by a strong performance in the recent World Cup, Holder now returns to the IPL with renewed energy and the potential to play a vital all-round role for the Titans.

Prithvi Shaw (Delhi Capitals)

Prithvi Shaw burst onto the IPL scene as an exciting teenager in 2018, showcasing his attacking flair while representing Delhi Daredevils. He soon became a key figure in the side’s resurgence after they transitioned into the Delhi Capitals, with his rise reflected in his rapid elevation to India’s national team across formats.

However, that early momentum proved difficult to maintain. A prolonged decline in form, combined with fitness and discipline issues, caused Shaw to fall out of favour. After two disappointing IPL seasons, Delhi released him, and his struggles worsened when he lost his place in Mumbai’s domestic team.

A fresh start with Maharashtra seems to have reignited his game. Consistent performances across formats in domestic cricket signal a return to form, prompting Delhi Capitals to re-sign him for Rs. 75 lakh ahead of the 2026 season. Returning to a franchise where he previously thrived, forming effective opening partnerships with players like Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner, Shaw now has an opportunity to rebuild his reputation.

At 26, he faces a pivotal moment. A successful run at the top of the order could signal a major resurgence, potentially realigning his career and sparking renewed debates about his role in Indian cricket.

Umran Malik (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Umran Malik made an immediate impact when he emerged for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2021, attracting attention with raw pace that often exceeded 150 kmph. His breakthrough season reached its peak in 2022, when he took 22 wickets and received a call-up to the Indian team, highlighting his potential as one of the country’s fastest bowlers.

Since then, injuries have hindered his progress, affecting both his appearances and effectiveness. After being released before the 2025 auction, Malik was signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders, but another injury setback ruled him out of the season.

Now fully fit and having completed a full domestic campaign with Jammu and Kashmir in the 2025 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Malik returns with renewed purpose. With Kolkata’s pace attack depleted following the exits of key bowlers, he has a clear opportunity to re-establish himself.

Malik’s focus will now be on rediscovering the form and rhythm that once made him one of the most exciting fast-bowling prospects in the league. A strong showing this season could not only strengthen his role at KKR but also revive his chances of making a comeback to the national side.

Finn Allen (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Finn Allen had a quiet start to his IPL journey, spending time with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2021 and 2022 without making an appearance despite being regarded as a promising, hard-hitting opener.

Since then, his reputation in T20 cricket has risen considerably. Known for his explosive style at the top of the order, Allen has become one of the most dangerous batters in the format, demonstrated by a remarkable strike rate of 196.6 in 2025.

His rise was further cemented on the global stage when he scored a breathtaking 33-ball century against South Africa in the semi-final of the 2026 T20 World Cup, the fastest hundred in the tournament’s history. Now returning to the IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders, Allen brings with him a reputation built on fearless strokeplay, and even a glimpse of that form could make him a game-changing presence this season.

--IANS

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