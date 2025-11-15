IPL 2026: Pathirana, Conway, Rachin among major names released by CSK

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings have released 12 players, including two through trades, from their squad ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 auction. While Ravindra Jadeja’s trade to Rajasthan Royals grabbed attention on Saturday morning, the franchise also let go of the Kiwi duo Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway in a significant move.

Another surprise was Matheesha Pathirana, as the Sri Lankan pace sensation was released by the five-time champions. Having signed Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, and Vijay Shankar at the previous auction, the trio failed to make an impact and were consequently released.

Among the players retained are former franchise captain MS Dhoni and current captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. A major addition to the team is Sanju Samson, who was traded in from Rajasthan Royals.

Moreover, Shivam Dube, who has been rising through the ranks after his all-round performances for Team India in the white-ball format, will continue to represent the Men in Yellow. Noor Ahmad, who was among the leading wicket-takers for the franchise last year, and Khallel Ahmed, who left an impact with his bowling in the powerplay the previous season, have been retained.

Ayush Mhatre, the young opening batter who put up some terrific performances for CSK in the 2025 season despite the team finishing last, has found a place in the team for the 2026 season.

Anshul Kamboj, the bowling all-rounder who recently put up some impressive performances in red-ball format for India A against South Africa A, has also been retained as the team looks to build a futuristic squad.

Retained: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary

Released: Rahul Tripathi, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddharth, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Shaik Rasheed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Matheesha Pathirana

Traded In: Sanju Samson (from RR)

Traded out: Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja

